Ben Hogan Back On The Edge – Iron Brand Resurrected

The last full set of irons that Ben Hogan played in his life carried the name “Edge”. A forged cavity back model, the more modern iron set allowed the aging Ben Hogan to still enjoy the pleasure of solid ball-striking, but with the knowledge that a miss struck shot would not feel overlay harsh.

Since that time the Ben Hogan brand has been possessed by various owners but the current regime is digging back into the heritage of the company to resurrect the iconic iron line first introduced some thirty years ago.

The new Hogan Edge irons were introduced to the public today and capture the spirit on the original product while incorporating modern golf club principles.

Like the originals, the new model is perimeter weighting to provide forgiveness but the new configuration uses a multi-piece forged clubhead design.

Hollow Head For Tuned Performance

To create the clubhead the hosel and back frame are forged from a single piece and then it is matched with a forged face, with laser welding unifying them.

The result is a hollow head design that allows for more variance in the mass distribution of each club to tune them to the trajectory and performance the player is trying to achieve. The longer irons with stronger lofts have a very thin, yet strong face for exceptional distance, even on shots struck on the toe or heel. The mid and short irons incorporate a progressively thicker face design which provides for a solid feel on scoring shots.

For those familiar with the popular Ben Hogan PTx irons, your will find the Edge irons to be slightly larger. The company shares that on average each clubhead is about 12% larger in overall size.

Each head has a slight offset and a slightly thicker topline to instill confidence. They are also enhanced by a V-Sole with a high bounce leading edge with a low bounce trailing edge to minimize digging.

The direct-to-consumer clubs are also available for no-charge customization including lengths, lies, and grips. The stock set is 7-piece set; 4 -pitching wedge.