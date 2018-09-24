Bennett and Briggs Win Ontario Senior Better Ball Title

(Golf Ontario) BRAMPTON, ON — The second to last event of the Golf Ontario season took place September 20th at Brampton Golf Club with the Ontario Senior Men’s Better-Ball Championship. This was the third year in a row that Brampton hosted the event and unlike the scorcher of 2017, it was a windy cool day with some light rain scattered throughout it.
One pair that was able to handle the weather was the team of Mark Bennett from Bayview G&CC and Jim Briggs of Cardinal Lakes GC who shot an amazing five-under (66) to win by two strokes in their third attempt together at this trophy.
Afterwards the dynamic duo spoke about what it meant. “We bogeyed our first hole and after that we just played rock solid, lots of birdie looks,” said Briggs. “We made 6 birdies and could have made two or three more,” added Bennett.
The pair acknowledged they are a good team together for a few reasons. “We are both very calm and relaxed and we don’t get too serious or down,” commented Briggs. He continued with “Sharing it as a team to celebrate makes it even more special.” Bennett then summed it, “It’s pretty special, it’s an Ontario Championship and we get our names on the trophy that contains with players from the past few decades that have been the best of the best.”
They came together from a referral three years ago of all things. “Somebody mentioned Jim didn’t have a partner at a senior qualifier we were both at and I walked over and introduced myself and thankfully he said yes and gave me an opportunity,” said Bennett. This is the first provincial title for both Bennett and Briggs coming close in second place at the 2016 tournament.
There was a three-way tie for second place at three-under (68). Sharing the silver were the teams of: Bruno Ardito and Gary Parker of home course Brampton GC, Kevin and Dan Boland, also of Brampton GC and Neil Boddington and Greg Hotham of Barrie CC.
Final Leaderboard
|Pos
|Team
|+/-
|Thru
|Total
|1
|Mark Bennett Bayview G&CC
Jim Briggs Public Player
|-5
|F
|66
|T2
|Bruno Ardito Brampton GC
Gary Parker Brampton GC
|-3
|F
|68
|T2
|Neil Boddington Barrie CC
Greg Hotham Barrie CC
|-3
|F
|68
|T2
|Kevin Boland Brampton GC
Dan Boland Brampton GC
|-3
|F
|68
|T5
|Wallace Hofland Hamilton G & CC
Bob Herron Brantford G&CC
|-2
|F
|69
|T5
|Bryan McMahon Brampton GC
Bill Swartz Public Player
|-2
|F
|69
|T7
|Brian Bowman St. Thomas Golf & Country
Stephen Brodie St. Thomas Golf & Country
|-1
|F
|70
|T7
|Lars Melander Hidden Lake GC
Larry Cooper Mississaugua
|-1
|F
|70
|T7
|Claudio Venditti The National Golf Club of
Paul Policaro The National Golf Club of
|-1
|F
|70
|T7
|John Zdonek Roseland Golf & Curling C
John Saffran Pointe West GC
|-1
|F
|70
|T11
|Phil Charal The Summit G&CC
Tony Robinson The Summit G&CC
|E
|F
|71
|T11
|Randy Doucette Victoria Park East Golf C
Gary Clairman Victoria Park East Golf C
|E
|F
|71
|T11
|Christopher Kertsos York Downs Golf & Country
Dan Partland The National Golf Club of
|E
|F
|71
|T11
|Jace Kohlmeier Sarnia G&CC
Gerard McAnulty Sarnia G&CC
|E
|F
|71
|T11
|Peter MacKinnon Maple City Country Club
Tom Faulds London Hunt and CC
|E
|F
|71
|T11
|Brad McConnell Lakeridge Links Golf Club
Paul Kirkpatrick Station Creek GC
|E
|F
|71
|T11
|Rick Paquette Beach Grove G&CC
Ken Greenwood Beach Grove G&CC
|E
|F
|71
|T18
|Peter Gee Rattlesnake Point GC
Jamie Kavanagh Glen Abbey GC
|+1
|F
|72
|T18
|Howard Glassman Glencairn GC
Tim Southcott Glencairn GC
|+1
|F
|72
|T18
|Steven Houle Riverbend Golf Community
Warren Sye Riverbend Golf Community
|+1
|F
|72
|T18
|Michael Howard Meadowbrook Golf & Countr
Raymond Oh Meadowbrook Golf & Countr
|+1
|F
|72
|T18
|Stig Lassen Saugeen Golf Club
Ian Penney Lookout Point Country Clu
|+1
|F
|72
|T18
|Jay Lilge Donalda Club
Allan Donald Donalda Club
|+1
|F
|72
|T18
|Jeff Maslanka Deer Ridge Golf Club
Bob Turow Deer Ridge Golf Club
|+1
|F
|72
|T18
|Marty Quincey Devil’s Pulpit
Brian Semkiw Devil’s Pulpit
|+1
|F
|72
|T18
|Brent Taylor Whistle Bear Golf Club
Bob Irvine Meadows G&CC
|+1
|F
|72
|T27
|Herb Cowen Pike Lake G & CC
Scott Coburn Pike Lake G & CC
|+2
|F
|73
|T27
|Gordon Henderson Public Player
Joe Miszk Lookout Point Country Clu
|+2
|F
|73
|T27
|David Johnson Midland G & CC
Mark Davidson Hawk Ridge G&CC
|+2
|F
|73
|T27
|Ronald Kerr Brampton GC
Alan Kerr Brampton GC
|+2
|F
|73
|T27
|Ross Macdonald Deer Ridge Golf Club
George Stokes Deer Ridge Golf Club
|+2
|F
|73
|T27
|Don McLean Greystone Golf Club
David Stroud National Pines Golf Club
|+2
|F
|73
|T27
|Bernie Starchuk Burlington Golf & Country
Michael Bondy Glencairn GC – L/S
|+2
|F
|73
|T27
|Brad Stumpf Bowmanville Golf & Countr
Rick Anderson Bowmanville Golf & Countr
|+2
|F
|73
|T27
|Stephen White Peterborough G & CC
Allen Chapman Lindsay Golf & Country Cl
|+2
|F
|73
|T36
|Mark Brewer Whitevale GC
Cam Hreljac Whitevale GC
|+3
|F
|74
|T36
|William Dagneau Georgian Bay Club
Danny Brown Georgian Bay Club
|+3
|F
|74
|T36
|Darin Dirk Sunningdale GC
Dave Speir Sunningdale GC
|+3
|F
|74
|T36
|Bill Hilton St. Andrew’s East Golf Cl
David Myers St. Andrew’s East Golf Cl
|+3
|F
|74
|T36
|Ryan Holmes Blue Springs Golf Club
Michael Alderman Blue Springs Golf Club
|+3
|F
|74
|T36
|Craig Jurden Whistle Bear Golf Club
Blake Clemes Devil’s Pulpit
|+3
|F
|74
|T36
|Barry Orser Oshawa Golf & Curling
Mark Kalbfleisch Oshawa Golf & Curling
|+3
|F
|74
|T36
|Len Timmerman Vespra Hills Golf Club
Kent Osborne Vespra Hills Golf Club
|+3
|F
|74
|T36
|Jeff Watson Brampton GC
Gary Little Brampton GC
|+3
|F
|74
|T45
|Patrick Carew Spring Lakes GC
Peter Palframan Rocky Crest Golf Club
|+4
|F
|75
|T45
|Ian Gibson Port Colborne Golf & Coun
Carl Nanni Meadowbrook Golf & Countr
|+4
|F
|75
|T45
|Tim Lee Public Player
Frank Morris Cutten Fields
|+4
|F
|75
|T45
|Bruce McEwen Scarboro Golf & Country C
Frank Mihalek Scarboro Golf & Country C
|+4
|F
|75
|T45
|Ian Montgomery Weston G&CC
Richard Lockwood Highland Country Club
|+4
|F
|75
|T45
|Frank Mortensen Lookout Point Country Clu
Tony Ravenda Hunters Pointe GC
|+4
|F
|75
|T45
|Peter Tobin Kingsville Golf & Country
Mario Guertin Rattlesnake Point GC
|+4
|F
|75
|T45
|John Usborne The National Golf Club of
David Larkin Toronto Golf Club
|+4
|F
|75
|T53
|Steve Burch Barrie CC
Don Johnson Galt Country Club
|+5
|F
|76
|T53
|Wayne Fillmore St. Andrew’s East Golf Cl
Paul Maynard St. Andrew’s East Golf Cl
|+5
|F
|76
|T53
|Brammer Long Barrie CC
Rob Garner
|+5
|F
|76
|T53
|John Lord Barrie CC
Jay Pattison Barrie CC
|+5
|F
|76
|T53
|Michael McGarragle Whitevale GC
Barry Fairhurst Public Player
|+5
|F
|76
|T53
|Clint Ward Royal Ashburn Golf Club
Terry Cowan Royal Ashburn Golf Club
|+5
|F
|76
|T59
|Gary Kirk Public Player
L.A. MacDonald Barrie CC
|+6
|F
|77
|T59
|Steve Knoch OslerBrook G&CC
Hugh Fallon OslerBrook G&CC
|+6
|F
|77
|T59
|John Murphy Barrie CC
Doug McCann Heritage Hills GC
|+6
|F
|77
|62
|Nick Digiandomenico Batteaux Creek GC
Larry Karpowicz Public Player
|+7
|F
|78
|63
|John Mealia Bayview G&CC
Michael Mealia Bayview G&CC
|+8
|F
|79
|64
|Peter Mumford Public Player
David Goodman The Summit G&CC
|+11
|F
|82