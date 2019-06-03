Benson and Brault Prevail At Golf Quebec Spring Open

With a high-quality field in play at Beaconsfield Golf Club on Friday, May 31, it was no surprise that low scoring would follow at the Golf Quebec Spring Open.

The 90th edition of the highly-respected event drew a field of 129 players and saw a charge by a pro who had not graced the field for almost a decade.

Yohann Benson of Club Laval-sur-le-lac had a card marked with two bogies but offset them with an advantageous seven birdies. His five-under total of 66 gave the pro the overall title and put him ahead of two amateurs who would have to wrestle for the non-pro honours.

“I had not played here since a long time and was quite excited to compete in the Spring Open. I had time to practise a bit over the past few days and it surely paid off. Even if I made a few erratic shots, I managed to catch up with my game. Overall, it was such a beautiful day and I am very happy with my performance,” Benson related to Golf Quebec officials.

As mentioned, one stroke back of Benson, both with scores of 67, were amateurs Étienne Brault of Pinegrove and Julien Sale of Rivermead.

The pair headed off in a playoff for the amateur title that was left unresolved after an initial lap of the 18th hole when both made birdies.

Brault prevailed on the second extra hole when he made birdie again while Sale, the current #1 ranked amateur in Canada, made bogey.

“I struggled with my teeing shots, but I remained patient and, in the long run, it paid off. On hole #18, my strategy was to aim for the front of the green on my second stroke. This led me to register two birdies in the playoff and win. I am quite satisfied with today’s performance,” concluded Brault.

