Benson and Brault Prevail At Golf Quebec Spring Open

With a high-quality field in play at Beaconsfield Golf Club on Friday, May 31, it was no surprise that low scoring would follow at the Golf Quebec Spring Open.
The 90th edition of the highly-respected event drew a field of 129 players and saw a charge by a pro who had not graced the field for almost a decade.
Yohann Benson of Club Laval-sur-le-lac had a card marked with two bogies but offset them with an advantageous seven birdies. His five-under total of 66 gave the pro the overall title and put him ahead of two amateurs who would have to wrestle for the non-pro honours.
“I had not played here since a long time and was quite excited to compete in the Spring Open. I had time to practise a bit over the past few days and it surely paid off. Even if I made a few erratic shots, I managed to catch up with my game. Overall, it was such a beautiful day and I am very happy with my performance,” Benson related to Golf Quebec officials.
As mentioned, one stroke back of Benson, both with scores of 67, were amateurs Étienne Brault of Pinegrove and Julien Sale of Rivermead.
The pair headed off in a playoff for the amateur title that was left unresolved after an initial lap of the 18th hole when both made birdies.
Brault prevailed on the second extra hole when he made birdie again while Sale, the current #1 ranked amateur in Canada, made bogey.
“I struggled with my teeing shots, but I remained patient and, in the long run, it paid off. On hole #18, my strategy was to aim for the front of the green on my second stroke. This led me to register two birdies in the playoff and win. I am quite satisfied with today’s performance,” concluded Brault.
Final Leaderboard
|1
|Yohann Benson (p) Laval-sur-le-Lac Club
|F
|-5
|66
|T2
|Étienne Brault (a) Pinegrove
|F
|-4
|67
|T2
|Julien Sale (a) Rivermead GC
|F
|-4
|67
|4
|Solomon Coupal (a) BlainvillierGC
|F
|-3
|68
|T5
|Zachary Tosi (a) Kanawaki
|F
|-2
|69
|T5
|Vaita Guillaume (p) St-Georges GC
|F
|-2
|69
|T5
|Dave Levesque (p) Golf Château-Bromont
|F
|-2
|69
|T5
|Jeffrey Lebeau (a) LongChamp
|F
|-2
|69
|T9
|Jasmin Frappier (p) Sorel-Tracy Les Dunes GC
|F
|-1
|70
|T9
|Sonny Michaud (p) Tempête
|F
|-1
|70
|T11
|Noah Norton (a) CaughnawagaGC
|F
|E
|71
|T11
|Keven Fortin-Simard (p) Lac St-Jean
|F
|E
|71
|T11
|Max Gilbert (p) St-Georges GC
|F
|E
|71
|T11
|David Huxham (a) Beaconsfield
|F
|E
|71
|T11
|Vincent Cacchione (p) Club De Golf Rosemere
|F
|E
|71
|T16
|Nicholas Brisebois (a) Kanata G&CC
|F
|+1
|72
|T16
|Yann Béland (p) Versant Golf Center
|F
|+1
|72
|T16
|Marc-André Champagne (p) St-Jean Ltée
|F
|+1
|72
|T16
|Gregg Cuthill (p) Whitlock G&CC
|F
|+1
|72
|T16
|Étienne Papineau (a) Pinegrove
|F
|+1
|72
|T16
|Vincent Blanchette (p) Pinegrove
|F
|+1
|72
|T16
|Louis-Alexandre Jobin-Colgan (a) Lorette
|F
|+1
|72
|T23
|Jebb Nucci (a) Royal Montreal GC
|F
|+2
|73
|T23
|David Lamontagne (a) Milby
|F
|+2
|73
|T23
|Marc-Olivier Plasse (a) Kanawaki
|F
|+2
|73
|T23
|Corey Eccles (a) Royal Montreal GC
|F
|+2
|73
|T23
|A.J. McKenzie (p) Royal Montreal GC
|F
|+2
|73
|T23
|Ryan Mitchell (a) Royal Montreal GC
|F
|+2
|73
|T23
|Brandon Lacasse (p) Knowlton
|F
|+2
|73
|T23
|Francis Berthiaume (p) Valleyfield
|F
|+2
|73
|T23
|David Tweddell (a) Lac St-Joseph
|F
|+2
|73
|T23
|Philippe Morency (p) Lanaudière-Centre de Golf
|F
|+2
|73
|T23
|Benoit Boudreau (p) Cerf GC
|F
|+2
|73
|T34
|Carl Gélinas (a) Ki-8-Eb
|F
|+3
|74
|T34
|Thomas Stafford (a) Royal Montreal GC
|F
|+3
|74
|T34
|Stéphane Charbonneau (a) Club de Golf Ile de Mont
|F
|+3
|74
|T34
|Carl Pelletier (p) Fairmont Le Manoir Richel
|F
|+3
|74
|T34
|David Iaderosa (a) Public Player
|F
|+3
|74
|T34
|Normand Martel (a) Cerf GC
|F
|+3
|74
|T34
|Dwight Reinhart (a) Eagle Creek GC
|F
|+3
|74
|T34
|Marc-Etienne Bussieres (p) LongChamp
|F
|+3
|74
|T34
|James Colin Davis (p) Whitlock G&CC
|F
|+3
|74
|T34
|Antoine Sale (a) Rivermead GC
|F
|+3
|74
|T34
|Marc Hurtubise (p) Vieux-Village
|F
|+3
|74
|T34
|Simon Gaudet (a) Montcalm GC
|F
|+3
|74
|T46
|Francis Rivard (a) Public Golfer-Golf Québec
|F
|+4
|75
|T46
|Philip Morgan (a) Beaconsfield
|F
|+4
|75
|T46
|Jean-Guy Garnier (a) Royal Quebec GC
|F
|+4
|75
|T46
|William Blanchard (p) Club De Golf Rosemere
|F
|+4
|75
|T46
|Tim Alarie (p) St-Jérôme
|F
|+4
|75
|T46
|Clément Herviou (p) Royal Quebec GC
|F
|+4
|75
|T46
|Pierre-Alexandre Bédard (p) Cap-Rouge
|F
|+4
|75
|T46
|Mathieu Bélanger (a) Tempête
|F
|+4
|75
|T46
|Jean-Sébastien Bonin (a) Golf Saint-Raphaël
|F
|+4
|75
|T46
|Luc Guilbault (a) Public Player
|F
|+4
|75
|T46
|Alexis Chabot (a) Pinegrove
|F
|+4
|75
|T46
|Martin Plante (p) Balmoral
|F
|+4
|75
|T58
|John Patrick O’Grady (a) Lorette
|F
|+5
|76
|T58
|Sylvain Harvey (a) Alpin
|F
|+5
|76
|T58
|Warren Sellors (a) Windmill Heights
|F
|+5
|76
|T58
|Alexis Gemme Piacente (a) Golf Exécutif Montréal
|F
|+5
|76
|T58
|Shawn Farrell (a) Summerlea G&CC
|F
|+5
|76
|T58
|Billy Houle (p) Portage
|F
|+5
|76
|T58
|Jérôme Blais (p) Venise GC
|F
|+5
|76
|T58
|Stephen Layne (a) Golf Saint-Raphaël
|F
|+5
|76
|T58
|Jean-Michel Paré (p) Victoriaville
|F
|+5
|76
|T58
|Marc-André Roy (p) Atlantide GC
|F
|+5
|76
|T58
|Philippe Gariepy (p) Public Player
|F
|+5
|76
|T69
|Éric Girard (a) Godefroy
|F
|+6
|77
|T69
|Lucas Greco (p) Club de Golf Ile de Mont
|F
|+6
|77
|T69
|André Jetté (a) Pinegrove
|F
|+6
|77
|T69
|Jean-Sebastien Gatineau (a) Milby
|F
|+6
|77
|T69
|Mark Coldham (a) Ottawa Hunt & GC
|F
|+6
|77
|T69
|Hugues Legault (a) Royal Montreal GC
|F
|+6
|77
|T69
|Yannick Milotte Kirouac (a) Val des Lacs GC
|F
|+6
|77
|T69
|Brandon Rattray (a) Vallée du Richelieu
|F
|+6
|77
|T69
|Serge Amyot (a) Summerlea G&CC
|F
|+6
|77
|T69
|Jean Laforce (p) Montcalm
|F
|+6
|77
|T79
|Alexandre Mercier (a) Versant Golf Center
|F
|+7
|78
|T79
|Jean-Charles Côté (p) Le Versant
|F
|+7
|78
|T79
|Michel Belair (a) Cap-Rouge
|F
|+7
|78
|T79
|Éric Paquin (a) Ki-8-Eb
|F
|+7
|78
|T79
|Vincent Grenier-Roy (a) Vallée du Richelieu
|F
|+7
|78
|T79
|Jean-Sebastien Bérubé (a) Triangle d’Or
|F
|+7
|78
|T79
|Denis Girard (p) Epiphanie
|F
|+7
|78
|T79
|Pascal Beaumier (p) Country Club of Montréal
|F
|+7
|78
|T79
|Ryan Galbraith (a) Summerlea G&CC
|F
|+7
|78
|T79
|Éric Laporte (p) Montcalm GC
|F
|+7
|78
|T89
|Massimo Roch (p) Mirage GC
|F
|+8
|79
|T89
|Paul Ross (a) Versant Golf Center
|F
|+8
|79
|T89
|Marc Leblanc (a) Champetre GC
|F
|+8
|79
|T89
|Gilles Jr Guillemette (a) Tempête
|F
|+8
|79
|T89
|Éric Gingras (a) Dorchester
|F
|+8
|79
|T89
|Peter Dalahanis (p) Public Player
|F
|+8
|79
|T89
|Ryan Boyd (a) Royal Montreal GC
|F
|+8
|79
|T89
|Daniel Santerre (p) Beaconsfield
|F
|+8
|79
|T89
|Terry Cowan (p) Eagle Creek GC
|F
|+8
|79
|T89
|Angie Ethier (p) Vieux-Village
|F
|+8
|79
|T89
|Jean-Philip Cornellier (p) Pinegrove
|F
|+8
|79
|T89
|Charles-David Trepanier (a) Royal Quebec GC
|F
|+8
|79
|T101
|André Cléroux (a) Islesmere GC
|F
|+9
|80
|T101
|Yvan Deschênes (a) Tempête
|F
|+9
|80
|T101
|Benjamin Perron (a) St-Georges GC
|F
|+9
|80
|T101
|Alexander Brisebois (a) Kanata G&CC
|F
|+9
|80
|T101
|Doug Eccles (a) Royal Montreal GC
|F
|+9
|80
|T101
|Paul Schofield (a) Boucherville
|F
|+9
|80
|T101
|Chris Henri (a) Royal Montreal GC
|F
|+9
|80
|T101
|Charles-Éric Bélanger (a) Royal Quebec GC
|F
|+9
|80
|T109
|Philippe Ricard (a) Quatre-Domaines GC
|F
|+10
|81
|T109
|Philippe Isabel-Dion (p) Thetford Curling
|F
|+10
|81
|T109
|Ryan Sevigny (a) Eagle Creek GC
|F
|+10
|81
|T109
|Marc-Antoine Hotte (a) Mirage GC
|F
|+10
|81
|T113
|Francois Caron (a) Boucherville
|F
|+11
|82
|T113
|Sébastien Lefebvre (a) Hemmingford S&CC
|F
|+11
|82
|T113
|Jonathan Vermette (a) Royal Quebec GC
|F
|+11
|82
|T113
|Louis-Francois Charpentier (a) Knowlton
|F
|+11
|82
|T117
|Jeff Houston (a) Royal Montreal GC
|F
|+12
|83
|T117
|Bernard Tremblay (a) Tempête
|F
|+12
|83
|T117
|Jeremy Renaud (a) Club De Golf Rosemere
|F
|+12
|83
|T117
|Étienne Lesieur (a) Cap-Rouge
|F
|+12
|83
|T117
|Bo Zhang (a) Vallée du Richelieu
|F
|+12
|83
|122
|Jérôme Bédard (a) Lévis
|F
|+13
|84
|T123
|Carl St-Arnaud (a) Public Player
|F
|+14
|85
|T123
|Dave Dumas (a) Domaine du Lac Saint-Jean
|F
|+14
|85
|T123
|Daniel Gélinas (a) Kanawaki
|F
|+14
|85
|126
|Chris Campbell (a) Ottawa Hunt & GC
|F
|+16
|87
|127
|Dominic Brabant (a) Country Club of Montréal
|F
|+17
|88
|128
|Marc-Olivier Amnotte (a) Mirage GC
|F
|+18
|89
|129
|Sylvain Locas (a) Quatre-Domaines GC
|F
|+25
|96