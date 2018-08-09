Bill Walsh, Jr. Wins PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone Assistants’ Championship

Copetown, Ontario – It took some extra time but it proved to be worth the wait for Bill Walsh, Jr. as he was crowned the PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone Assistants’ Champion on August 8th.
Two weather delays (one lasting three hours) caused a pause in play during the second and final round of the championship conducted at Flamborough Hills Golf & Country Club. The competitors played the Lakes/Hills rotation at the 27-hole facility.
Walsh, of Fairtree Golf Centre, was trailing leader Eddie Mauder after the opening round when he shot 68. Maunder had opened with a 65 which only had him ahead by one shot. Both Brian McCann and G.W. King almost kept pace with their scores of 66, respectively.
Even in his position, Walsh Jr. was confident in his position. “I’ve always said I prefer to be a few shots back going into the final round. It’s a totally different mindset when you’re trailing as opposed to leading. I feel like I play more aggressively when I’m chasing. As one of the premier players in our association I knew Eddie would play well but I felt if I could post 10-under I would have a good chance at winning.
While Walsh gained a little ground in the opening nine of his final round, it was on the back side of the course that he made the big push for the trophy. Four birdies against no bogeys brought him into the house at -10 overall; it proved to be enough to get past Maunder , Terry O’Brien, and Jake McNulty by a single stroke to claim the championship.
Walsh, Jr. earned $1,700 for the win. It was the 4th time he earned the crown. He also won the same title in 2008, 2012, and 2016.
Final Leaderboard
|Pos.
|Player
|Total
To Par
Gross
|R1
|R2
|Total
Gross
|Purse
|1
|Bill Walsh Jr.
Fairtree Golf Centre
|-10
|68
|66
|134
|$1,700.00
|T2
|Ed Maunder
Deerfield Golf Club
|-9
|65
|70
|135
|$925.00
|T2
|Jake McNulty
Oshawa Golf Club
|-9
|69
|66
|135
|$925.00
|T2
|Terry O’Brien
Cedar Links Golf Centre
|-9
|68
|67
|135
|$925.00
|5
|G.W. King
The Academy at The Georgian Bay Club
|-8
|66
|70
|136
|$750.00
|T6
|Brad Kerfoot
Maple Downs Golf & C.C.
|-6
|71
|67
|138
|$712.50
|T6
|Nick Kenney
The National Golf Club
|-6
|70
|68
|138
|$712.50
|T8
|Alan McLean
Highland Country Club
|-5
|71
|68
|139
|$662.50
|T8
|Tae Woo Kim
Fieldro Indoor Golf
|-5
|67
|72
|139
|$662.50
|T10
|David Sheman
DiamondBack Golf Club
|-4
|71
|69
|140
|$591.67
|T10
|Nicholas Ross
Oak Gables Golf Club and Learning Centre
|-4
|72
|68
|140
|$591.67
|T10
|Thomas Keddy
Oslerbrook Golf Club
|-4
|69
|71
|140
|$591.67
|T13
|Adam Beange
Deer Ridge Golf Club
|-3
|70
|71
|141
|$475.00
|T13
|Dennis Hendershott
hi5golf
|-3
|68
|73
|141
|$475.00
|15
|Jakob Montemurro
Tee Zone Driving Range
|-2
|73
|69
|142
|$400.00
|16
|Brian McCann
Brampton Golf Club
|-1
|66
|77
|143
|$350.00
|T17
|Ben Graham
Black Bear Ridge Golf Course
|E
|73
|71
|144
|$0.00
|T17
|Victor Ciesielski
Galt Country Club
|E
|72
|72
|144
|$0.00
|19
|Steve Tooshkenig
Monthill Golf and Country Club
|+1
|72
|73
|145
|$0.00
|T20
|Adam Steinschifter
Lookout Point Country Club
|+3
|72
|75
|147
|$0.00
|T20
|Colin Murray
Great Lakes Tour
|+3
|72
|75
|147
|$0.00
|T20
|Chevy Rennie
Whistle Bear Golf Club
|+3
|75
|72
|147
|$0.00
|T20
|Chris Bevan
Gord Burns Golf School
|+3
|75
|72
|147
|$0.00
|24
|David French
York Downs Golf & Country Club
|+4
|75
|73
|148
|$0.00
|T25
|Cory Racioppo
Cedar Brae Golf Club
|+5
|73
|76
|149
|$0.00
|T25
|Wesley Furlong
National Pines Golf Club
|+5
|74
|75
|149
|$0.00
|T25
|Andrew Day
Whispering Hills Golf Club
|+5
|77
|72
|149
|$0.00
|T28
|Clayton Connor
Shawneeki Golf Club
|+6
|75
|75
|150
|$0.00
|T28
|Jim Kenesky
Great Lakes Tour
|+6
|75
|75
|150
|$0.00
|30
|Steven Bridgland
Fanshawe Golf Club
|+7
|75
|76
|151
|$0.00
|31
|Rok Hun Cho
Station Creek Golf Club
|+8
|76
|76
|152
|$0.00
|T32
|Carl Penfold
The Toronto Golf Club
|+9
|72
|81
|153
|$0.00
|T32
|Michael Gartland
Trafalgar Golf Club
|+9
|73
|80
|153
|$0.00
|T32
|J.Michael Lee
Angus Glen Golf Club
|+9
|76
|77
|153
|$0.00
|T32
|Seong-Woong Moon
Volvik Canada Inc.
|+9
|78
|75
|153
|$0.00
|36
|Nick Schepens
Thames Valley Golf Club
|+11
|79
|76
|155
|$0.00
|T37
|Andrew Aguanno
|+12
|79
|77
|156
|$0.00
|T37
|Chris Snoeks
Tin Cup Golf Centre
|+12
|78
|78
|156
|$0.00
|T37
|Jason Hogendoorn
Kawartha Golf & C.C.
|+12
|81
|75
|156
|$0.00
|T37
|Nicholas Ariganello
|+12
|79
|77
|156
|$0.00
|41
|Miles McMulkin
Beaumaris Yacht Club
|+13
|76
|81
|157
|$0.00
|T42
|Logan Warren
Muskoka Lakes Golf & C.C.
|+14
|71
|87
|158
|$0.00
|T42
|James Nicholas
Black Bear Ridge Golf Course
|+14
|79
|79
|158
|$0.00
|T44
|Dylan Smallwood
Westmount Golf & C.C.
|+15
|82
|77
|159
|$0.00
|T44
|Nigel Bowerman
Flamborough Hills Golf Club
|+15
|79
|80
|159
|$0.00
|T46
|Ari Ketola
Bunker Hill Golf Club
|+17
|81
|80
|161
|$0.00
|T46
|Danny Palace
Rochester Place Golf Club and Resort
|+17
|82
|79
|161
|$0.00
|T48
|Daniel Bizzotto
Lionhead Golf Club
|+19
|83
|80
|163
|$0.00
|T48
|Minbae Jun
Angus Glen Golf Club
|+19
|81
|82
|163
|$0.00
|50
|Jamie Reid
Golf Town (Burlington)
|+25
|81
|88
|169
|$0.00
