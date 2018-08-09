What's New?

Bill Walsh, Jr. Wins PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone Assistants’ Championship

August 9, 2018 Scott MacLeod Ontario Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Bill Walsh Jr. Photo: PGA of Canada - Ontario Zone

Copetown, Ontario – It took some extra time but it proved to be worth the wait for Bill Walsh, Jr. as he was crowned the PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone Assistants’ Champion on August 8th.

Two weather delays (one lasting three hours) caused a pause in play during the second and final round of the championship conducted at Flamborough Hills Golf & Country Club. The competitors played the Lakes/Hills rotation at the 27-hole facility.

Walsh, of Fairtree Golf Centre, was trailing leader Eddie Mauder after the opening round when he shot 68. Maunder had opened with a 65 which only had him ahead by one shot. Both Brian McCann and G.W. King almost kept pace with their scores of 66, respectively.

Even in his position, Walsh Jr. was confident in his position. “I’ve always said I prefer to be a few shots back going into the final round. It’s a totally different mindset when you’re trailing as opposed to leading. I feel like I play more aggressively when I’m chasing.  As one of the premier players in our association I knew Eddie would play well but I felt if I could post 10-under I would have a good chance at winning.

While Walsh gained a little ground in the opening nine of his final round, it was on the back side of the course that he made the big push for the trophy. Four birdies against no bogeys brought him into the house at -10 overall; it proved to be enough to get past Maunder , Terry O’Brien, and Jake McNulty by a single stroke to claim the championship.

Walsh, Jr. earned $1,700 for the win. It was the 4th time he earned the crown. He also won the same title in 2008, 2012, and 2016.

Final Leaderboard

Pos. Player Total
To Par
Gross		 R1 R2 Total
Gross		 Purse
1 Bill Walsh Jr.

Fairtree Golf Centre
 -10 68 66 134 $1,700.00
T2 Ed Maunder

Deerfield Golf Club
 -9 65 70 135 $925.00
T2 Jake McNulty

Oshawa Golf Club
 -9 69 66 135 $925.00
T2 Terry O’Brien

Cedar Links Golf Centre
 -9 68 67 135 $925.00
5 G.W. King

The Academy at The Georgian Bay Club
 -8 66 70 136 $750.00
T6 Brad Kerfoot

Maple Downs Golf & C.C.
 -6 71 67 138 $712.50
T6 Nick Kenney

The National Golf Club
 -6 70 68 138 $712.50
T8 Alan McLean

Highland Country Club
 -5 71 68 139 $662.50
T8 Tae Woo Kim

Fieldro Indoor Golf
 -5 67 72 139 $662.50
T10 David Sheman

DiamondBack Golf Club
 -4 71 69 140 $591.67
T10 Nicholas Ross

Oak Gables Golf Club and Learning Centre
 -4 72 68 140 $591.67
T10 Thomas Keddy

Oslerbrook Golf Club
 -4 69 71 140 $591.67
T13 Adam Beange

Deer Ridge Golf Club
 -3 70 71 141 $475.00
T13 Dennis Hendershott

hi5golf
 -3 68 73 141 $475.00
15 Jakob Montemurro

Tee Zone Driving Range
 -2 73 69 142 $400.00
16 Brian McCann

Brampton Golf Club
 -1 66 77 143 $350.00
T17 Ben Graham

Black Bear Ridge Golf Course
 E 73 71 144 $0.00
T17 Victor Ciesielski

Galt Country Club
 E 72 72 144 $0.00
19 Steve Tooshkenig

Monthill Golf and Country Club
 +1 72 73 145 $0.00
T20 Adam Steinschifter

Lookout Point Country Club
 +3 72 75 147 $0.00
T20 Colin Murray

Great Lakes Tour
 +3 72 75 147 $0.00
T20 Chevy Rennie

Whistle Bear Golf Club
 +3 75 72 147 $0.00
T20 Chris Bevan

Gord Burns Golf School
 +3 75 72 147 $0.00
24 David French

York Downs Golf & Country Club
 +4 75 73 148 $0.00
T25 Cory Racioppo

Cedar Brae Golf Club
 +5 73 76 149 $0.00
T25 Wesley Furlong

National Pines Golf Club
 +5 74 75 149 $0.00
T25 Andrew Day

Whispering Hills Golf Club
 +5 77 72 149 $0.00
T28 Clayton Connor

Shawneeki Golf Club
 +6 75 75 150 $0.00
T28 Jim Kenesky

Great Lakes Tour
 +6 75 75 150 $0.00
30 Steven Bridgland

Fanshawe Golf Club
 +7 75 76 151 $0.00
31 Rok Hun Cho

Station Creek Golf Club
 +8 76 76 152 $0.00
T32 Carl Penfold

The Toronto Golf Club
 +9 72 81 153 $0.00
T32 Michael Gartland

Trafalgar Golf Club
 +9 73 80 153 $0.00
T32 J.Michael Lee

Angus Glen Golf Club
 +9 76 77 153 $0.00
T32 Seong-Woong Moon

Volvik Canada Inc.
 +9 78 75 153 $0.00
36 Nick Schepens

Thames Valley Golf Club
 +11 79 76 155 $0.00
T37 Andrew Aguanno

 +12 79 77 156 $0.00
T37 Chris Snoeks

Tin Cup Golf Centre
 +12 78 78 156 $0.00
T37 Jason Hogendoorn

Kawartha Golf & C.C.
 +12 81 75 156 $0.00
T37 Nicholas Ariganello

 +12 79 77 156 $0.00
41 Miles McMulkin

Beaumaris Yacht Club
 +13 76 81 157 $0.00
T42 Logan Warren

Muskoka Lakes Golf & C.C.
 +14 71 87 158 $0.00
T42 James Nicholas

Black Bear Ridge Golf Course
 +14 79 79 158 $0.00
T44 Dylan Smallwood

Westmount Golf & C.C.
 +15 82 77 159 $0.00
T44 Nigel Bowerman

Flamborough Hills Golf Club
 +15 79 80 159 $0.00
T46 Ari Ketola

Bunker Hill Golf Club
 +17 81 80 161 $0.00
T46 Danny Palace

Rochester Place Golf Club and Resort
 +17 82 79 161 $0.00
T48 Daniel Bizzotto

Lionhead Golf Club
 +19 83 80 163 $0.00
T48 Minbae Jun

Angus Glen Golf Club
 +19 81 82 163 $0.00
50 Jamie Reid

Golf Town (Burlington)
 +25 81 88 169 $0.00

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | FLAGSTICK.COM by Bauder Media Group Inc.