Bill Walsh, Jr. Wins PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone Assistants’ Championship

Copetown, Ontario – It took some extra time but it proved to be worth the wait for Bill Walsh, Jr. as he was crowned the PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone Assistants’ Champion on August 8th.

Two weather delays (one lasting three hours) caused a pause in play during the second and final round of the championship conducted at Flamborough Hills Golf & Country Club. The competitors played the Lakes/Hills rotation at the 27-hole facility.

Walsh, of Fairtree Golf Centre, was trailing leader Eddie Mauder after the opening round when he shot 68. Maunder had opened with a 65 which only had him ahead by one shot. Both Brian McCann and G.W. King almost kept pace with their scores of 66, respectively.

Even in his position, Walsh Jr. was confident in his position. “I’ve always said I prefer to be a few shots back going into the final round. It’s a totally different mindset when you’re trailing as opposed to leading. I feel like I play more aggressively when I’m chasing. As one of the premier players in our association I knew Eddie would play well but I felt if I could post 10-under I would have a good chance at winning.

While Walsh gained a little ground in the opening nine of his final round, it was on the back side of the course that he made the big push for the trophy. Four birdies against no bogeys brought him into the house at -10 overall; it proved to be enough to get past Maunder , Terry O’Brien, and Jake McNulty by a single stroke to claim the championship.

Walsh, Jr. earned $1,700 for the win. It was the 4th time he earned the crown. He also won the same title in 2008, 2012, and 2016.

Final Leaderboard