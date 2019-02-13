Black Bear Ridge Staff Step Up To Manage St. Lawrence Junior Tour

When you have an organization that is run by volunteers, the time often comes for a change of hands at the top. This is the case for the St. Lawrence Junior Tour, which has been running junior golf events in the Kingston/Quinte Region for the last 35 years.

Volunteer Mary Stewart-Ross has decided to step away from running the circuit, and in her place the staff of the Black Bear Ridge golf course will take over. The management change was announced on Wednesday.

Leading the way as convener will be BBR Director of Golf and PGA of Canada Professional Bill Kerr, Jr. who has more than 30 years as professional and comes from a family line of pros with more than 100 years administering the game. He will assisted by Ben Graham, Jamie Nicholas, and Will Kerr (all tour graduates). Joe McConkey will be remain in charge of the tour’s website.

Annually the tour runs a schedule of about ten events from the end of June through to the middle of August, at clubs from Trenton in the west to Gananoque in the east.

Through the years the tour has produced an amazing number of alumni that have continued on in the game at a professional level. These include club golf professionals, superintendents and managers as well as LPGA Tour caddies like Brittany Henderson (who also played on Symetra Tour), Nate Blasko, and Ryan Desveaux, and to name just a few, playing professionals like Augusta James (Symetra & LPGA), Brooke Henderson (Symetra & LPGA), Jon Mills (PGA), and Matt McQuillan.

Player Development Added

With the involvement of golf professionals, Kerr, Jr. is looking to introduce an education component to the Tour to aid player development.

The Tour will continue to instill a respect for rules and etiquette, and promote continuation in the sport (as players, collegiate athletes, and as a career option) to their members, but clinic programs will be added moving forward.

The Tour will conduct various clinics and private teaching programs for both members and non-members. They say the details and costs of those will be announced at a later date.

To kick off the 2019 St. Lawrence Junior Tour a one-day Junior Camp, which includes a Tour Registration and Orientation, is being scheduled. It will take place on June 15, from 2-4 pm at Black Bear Ridge GC, just north of Belleville.

The new management team say the Tour is now accepting registrations for the opening camp,

Contact the Pro Shop at Black Bear Ridge G.C. (613) 968-2327 or email Black Bear Ridge GC to register or for more information about the 2019 program

Additional information will be available as they finalize Tour Dates, Registration Fees, and Teaching Clinic dates. It will be posted on their website http://www.stlawrencejgt.com as they are finalized