Blake Elliott Tops Field at First Mackenzie Tour Q-School of 2020

(Via Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada) San Antonio, TX— Playing through what seemed like all four seasons at TPC San Antonio, Blake Elliott fired a final-round 69 to put the finishing touches on a medalist-worthy week at the first Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Q-School event of the year, earning full status through the 2020 season.

Beginning the day two-strokes behind leader Rhett Rasmussen, Elliott quickly closed the gap with back-to-back birdies to start the day, and then birdied two more in-a-row for good measure.

“I really needed that fast start,” said the recent graduate from McNeese University. “I had five putts through the first seven holes, a chip in and I made a putt from off the green, so that always helps out the score.”

Making the turn in 32 strokes, Elliott “scraped it around” on the back nine on his way to his third 69 of the week.

“It’s a little bit different than playing in a tournament where there’s money and other things on the line, but there’s still some pressure,” said the 2018-19 Southland Conference Player of the Year. “I’m happy I got it done.”

This is the first time in Elliott’s young professional career that he has held status on a PGA TOUR-sanctioned circuit.

“The full season means a lot. I can do whatever I want, see what best fits me and go from there,” said Elliott. “The transition has actually been easy. Playing college golf, you have to spend time at school, so now I have a lot of time to practice, so I’ve been liking it a lot.”

Elliott plans to spend the months leading up to the season-opening Canada Life Open in late May by playing a few Korn Ferry Tour Monday Qualifiers and honing his game for the season.

The only Canadian to earn any level of status this past week was Thunder Bay, Ontario’s Evan DeGrazia. His t-17 finish gives him Conditional status for 2020.

Final Leaderboard