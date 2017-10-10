Blue Heron Charity Effort A Big Success

Joan Sobil, the co-owner of the Blue Heron Golf Course in Lanark, Onario has relayed that their 7th annual Golf Fore the Cure Tournament was a success once again.

The 2017 edition of the event saw golfers spend at a day at the course, enjoying a bevy of fun activities, and raising $5850 in the process. The money will be donated to Breast Cancer Cancer and Research.

That brings the 7 year total donated by those involved to over $60,000.

As part of the tradition the participants also donated a truck load of essentials for the women & children at the Lanark County Interval House.