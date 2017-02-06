Bob Vokey To Be Inducted In Quebec Golf Hall of Fame

One of the world’s most respected men in the golf club industry, Bob Vokey, will be honoured by Golf Québec by becoming the 26th member of their Golf Hall of Fame.

Vokey will be a 2017 inductee into the Québec Golf Hall of Fame.

The Montréal native who was raised in Verdun, is regarded as one of the most knowledgeable wedge designers and club makers in the golf industry. Long-affiliated with Titleist, the 77 year-old has created wedges for some of the best golfers in the world. Among them – Seve Ballesteros, Lee Trevino, Bernhard Langer, Phil Mickelson, Ernie Els, Davis Love III, Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott, Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy, as well as Masters champion Mike Weir and other Canadians like Graham DeLaet.

Prior to joining Titleist in 1996, Vokey had worked with TaylorMade and Founders Club. He began working in the major original equipment manufacturer industry in 1986 after spending a decade with his own shop, Bob’s Custom Golf. He had arrived in California in 1976 where he developed his deep interest in golf, but always refers to watching his father work as his golf equipment inspiration. His father was fine tool and die maker who had an interest in golf and used to tinker with equipment.

“What an honour to be recognized by the Québec Hall of Fame,” said Vokey when informed while working the PGA TOUR’s Farmers Insurance Open in January. “I never imagined in all my years that this great honour would come my way. It’s incredibly humbling to be honoured with so many great golfers and contributors to the game of golf in Québec and Canada.”

While his career in golf equipment design has also touched on iron and metal wood technology, his most influential impact on the sport has come through Vokey Design wedges which continue to be trusted by many of the game’s great players and are best sellers among golfers of all skill levels.

Although the commercial success of the Vokey franchise is exceptional, his innovation and passion to help golfers of all ability get more enjoyment from their golf experiences are a hallmark for his contributions to the sport.

“While he is tremendously proud of his Québec roots, Bob Vokey’s impact on the game of golf globally has been simply outstanding,” said Diane Dunlop-Hébert, Chair of the Québec Golf Hall of Fame. “The Vokey name is synonymous with craftsmanship and in the modern history of club design, there is arguably no single club designer trusted by so many of the game’s finest players. He has had an incredible impact on the game of golf globally and is a deserving inductee into the Québec Golf Hall of Fame.”

Vokey will be officially inducted into the Québec Golf Hall of Fame during a ceremony later this year.