Brooke Henderson Shares 3rd After 36 Holes at CME Group Tour Championship

Naples, Florida – It’s akin to stubbing your toe on your doorstep as you step out to start your day, but Brooke Henderson did not let a double bogey on the first hole ruin her Friday.

Overnight she had shared 5th place after a 68 (-4) at the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

In pursuit of a $1.5 million winner’s prize to be awarded on Sunday, Henderson rebounded mightily to post a 5-under-par, 67 in the second round.

After the unfortunate hiccup on the 1st, the 22 year-old made birdies on the 4th and 6th holes to get back to level for the day then got the putter going on the back nine.

Through holes 12-17 she made five birdies to propel her up the leaderboard, putting her in a share of third place. She only trails leader Sei Young Kim (-12) and Caroline Masson (-10), and shares her position with Nelly Korda.

Yeah, not the start I wanted for sure, but I was able to get it back to even after the first nine holes and that was really important,” commented Henderson. “I kind of started to get things rolling a little bit. Big, long putt on 12 that was really a bonus, and then after that I just seemed to be making a lot of birdies, which is always a lot of fun. Great crowd, great energy out here. I’m excited to be playing the weekend near the top of the leaderboard, so it should be fun.”

The other Canadian in the field, Alena Sharp, shot 71 for the second consecutive day. Her -2 total has her in a share of 29th in the 60 player field.

