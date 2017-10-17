Boutiques Pro Golf Buying Show Takes Place at Lac Leamy Hotel & Casino

The 5th Annual Boutiques Pro Golf (BPG) Buying Group Show was held at the Hilton Lac Leamy Hotel & Casino in Gatineau, Quebec from Wednesday, October 11th to Friday, October 13th.

Close to sixty vendors representing major golf companies were on hand to display their products and offer one-stop shopping for BPG Members and Guests. Judging by the number of clients dropping in at each stand, odds are good that there will be a strong variety of golf products available in local golf shops in 2018.

The BPG Buying Group, founded in 1980, now represents over 130 golf shops who are led by members of the PGA of Canada and their objective is to offer their Members a partnership with a select group of professionals from across Canada and provide management of their day-to-day activities through an electronic centralized billing service. Rebates are provided to BPG Members on all purchases made with BPG authorized vendors including all major Canadian Golf Vendors. They also provide services such as the golf show, seminars and golf tournaments and a networking outlet with all of the top professionals in Canada.

Flagstick caught up with Martin Boucher, General Manager of the BPG Buying Group and asked about the success of this year’s show and the growth of the Group.

“Our 2017 show was very successful. Our membership base has gotten bigger and we have more participation from our membership across the country. There is also more participation from non-BPG accounts with golf professionals from the area and across Ontario and Quebec. It has been very, very successful.

Our Group is definitely growing and we’ve taken on 14 new accounts for 2018 and they are spread out across Canada from Prince Edward Island to British Columbia. It’s a controlled growth on our part but it’s exactly what we’re looking for in the Company.

I just had a coffee with three members from Winnipeg, two from Regina and one from British Columbia and the number one thing they love about this group is the camaraderie and how we’re creating a family with a group of golf professionals who want to help each other out. That’s why we are successful with what we do.

We’re a small business with three and a half employees. My wife helps out taking time off from her job with the Government and my son Dominik is my right-hand man and he’s been awesome.”

The BPG Buying Group has their office at the Camelot Golf & Country Club in Cumberland, Ontario and after a brief rest the planning begins for their 2018 Show at the Brookstreet Hotel in Kanata.

