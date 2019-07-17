Flaro and Kalil Come Out Winners at BPG Summer Open on Flagstick.com Players Tour

Cornwall, Ontario – But for the cool breeze wafting off the St. Lawrence River, there might have been a few competitors in the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Summer Open on the Flagstick.com Players Tour on the ground at the Cornwall Golf & Country Club this afternoon. Temperatures hit 31 degrees without the humidity and a few players were saying they were gasping for air in various areas of the course.



But being the troopers that golf professionals are, they carried on and some magnificent scores were recorded in both the regular and the senior divisions. Sponsored by BPG Buying Group, players were appreciative of the sponsorship and compliments were given to Martin Boucher, BPG General Manager, who was at the Cornwall Golf & Country Club during the day to watch everyone tee off and then finish.



But enough of the preamble, let’s talk about what’s really important as there was a professional golf tournament being run by PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Executive Director Carol Ann Baxter.



REGULAR DIVISION



Former Cornwall Golf & Country Club Golf Professional Bob Flaro showed that he still remembers the golf course as he finished in first place with his 3 under par score of 69. Bob was also the winner of the Summer Open back in 2005 when he was playing out of Cornwall. He also was the winner in the Senior Division of the Spring Open at Prescott.



Flagstick caught up with the 2019 PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Summer Open Champion and asked about his game today. Bob responded, “Coming to Cornwall is like a home game for me and living in Cornwall it’s been my home track over the years and I decided to play in the Regular Division today. I didn’t make any big mistakes and I kept the ball in play all day. My three bogies were pretty poor but my six birdies helped a lot. I shot 63 in a match with Dave Kalil yesterday here and it’s kind of tough to go that low two days in a row but I’ll take that 69 today.”



Next up for Bob Flaro are the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Senior Championship at Mississippi next Monday and the PGA of Canada Senior Professional Championship at the Carleton Golf & Yacht Club in early August.



Allen McGee (Irish Hills) finished in second place with his fine score of 70. Tied for third place with scores of 71 were Scott Mikkelsen (The Landings) and Jonathan Schaepper (Mountain Creek). Solo fifth place with his score of 73 was Dan McNeely (Smiths Falls) who was the Summer Open Champion in 2018. Tied for sixth place with scores of 74 were Lee Curry (Camelot), Mike Dagenais (Kingsway Park) and Jason McGrath (Stittsville). Also picking up cheques were Bill Minkhorst (Prescott), Jon Stevenson (Greyhawk) and Andy Rajhathy (Club EG) who tied for ninth place with scores of 75.



SENIOR DIVISION



Dave Kalil from the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club took home first place in the senior division, a title he also won in 2012 and 2013, with his even par score of 72.



Flagstick caught up with the Summer Open Champion and asked him what was working for him on the day. Dave responded, “I hit it really well, my irons were working great. I did not make a putt over eight feet long but I just hung in there and grinded out the win. I hit a lot of good shots.”



Dave also wanted to make sure that his caddy Erin Benjamin was acknowledged for her assistance today.



Close on Dave’s heels with scores of 74 were Greg White (Cedarhill) and Graham Gunn (GUNN Golf Academy). Tied for fourth place with scores of 78 were Scott MacDonald (Juniper Fairways), John Doolan (Cataraqui), Darrell Buchanan (The Meadows) and Paulin Vaillancourt (PGA of Canada).



Congratulations to all of the PGA of Canada Golf Professionals who played in the Summer Open on the Flagstick.com Players Tour.

