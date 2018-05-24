Brad Kerfoot Wins PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone Shootout Series Event

It took a low score to win the first PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone Shootout Series event, and Brad Kerfoot was up to the task.
The Associate Professional at the Maples Downs Golf & Country Club was able to accept the trophy from his Head Professional and Zone Tournament Captain Michael Moniz after a score of 66 (-4) at the Carrying Place Golf & Country Club.
Kerfoot, the winner of the 2015 PGA Assistants’ Championship of Canada and a native of Smiths Falls, Ontario, was elated at the victory over the 6294-yard, par 70 course.
“The golf course was in fantastic shape and everyone that played I think really enjoyed the test of golf. It was nice to see some new faces come out to support the tournament program and with some of new events this year like the Shootout Series, my hope is that it continues to grow and members realize the importance of competition within our profession and the camaraderie it brings to each event.”
The new series is meant to grow the competitive scene within the Zone, allowing all members from various categories, ages, and gender to compete for one purse.
“Our goal with this new stroke play series is to promote participation, camradarie, and networking opportunities with a little competition. It doesn’t have to be 6800 yards to be fun and competitive so, we hope to see more members come out and play,” says Michael Moniz, the Tournament Captain.
Finishing in tie for second place to Kerfoot were Bill Walsh Jr., Danny King and Steve Rodriguez at 2-under 68.This is Brad’s first PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone stoke play win aside from the Wampole event that took place at Wyndance in conjunction with the PGA of Quebec in 2014.
Brad came 2nd in the 2017 Spring Open which is the next stop on the Ontario Zone’s schedule at Tarandowah Golfers Club on June 4th and 5th.
Full Leaderboard
|Pos.
|Player
|To Par
Gross
|Total
Gross
|Purse
|1
|Brad Kerfoot
Maple Downs Golf & C.C.
|-4
|66
|$800.00
|T2
|Bill Walsh Jr.
Modern Golf
|-2
|68
|$391.67
|T2
|Danny King
The Performance Academy at Magna
|-2
|68
|$391.67
|T2
|Steve Rodriguez
GolfTEC Whitby
|-2
|68
|$391.67
|5
|Bob Beauchemin
The Oakdale Golf Academy
|-1
|69
|$325.00
|T6
|Jim Kenesky
Great Lakes Tour
|+1
|71
|$250.00
|T6
|Reg Millage
Golf Ontario
|+1
|71
|$250.00
|T6
|Jeff Mills
Wildfire Golf Club
|+1
|71
|$250.00
|T9
|Gary Jeffrey
The Academy at The Georgian Bay Club
|+2
|72
|$77.50
|T9
|Ryan McBride
GolfTEC Mississauga Meadowvale
|+2
|72
|$77.50
|T9
|Aaron Brush
Devil’s Pulpit
|+2
|72
|$77.50
|T9
|John Rushnell
Oshawa Golf Club
|+2
|72
|$77.50
|T13
|David Sheman
Emerald Hills Golf Club
|+3
|73
|$0.00
|T13
|Sheldon Friske
Meadowbrook Golf Club
|+3
|73
|$0.00
|T15
|Michael J. Moniz
Maple Downs Golf & C.C.
|+4
|74
|$0.00
|T15
|Clayton Connor
Shawneeki Golf Club
|+4
|74
|$0.00
|T15
|Colin Murray
Great Lakes Tour
|+4
|74
|$0.00
|18
|Adam Knight
Pure Impact Golf Academy
|+5
|75
|$0.00
|T19
|Andrew Day
Whispering Hills Golf Club
|+6
|76
|$0.00
|T19
|Mark Paterson
Rosedale Golf Club
|+6
|76
|$0.00
|T19
|Andrew Aguanno
|+6
|76
|$0.00
|T22
|Glen Kraemer
Guelph Lakes Golf & C.C.
|+7
|77
|$0.00
|T22
|Nathan Clingersmith
The Golf Club At Lora Bay
|+7
|77
|$0.00
|T24
|Jonathon Collins
Copper Creek Golf Club
|+8
|78
|$0.00
|T24
|Ryan Brown
Magna Golf Club
|+8
|78
|$0.00
|T24
|Matthew Perricciolo
Summit Golf & C.C.
|+8
|78
|$0.00
|T24
|Jakob Montemurro
Tee Zone Driving Range
|+8
|78
|$0.00
|T28
|Adam Beange
Deer Ridge Golf Club
|+10
|80
|$0.00
|T28
|Daniel Bizzotto
Lionhead Golf Club
|+10
|80
|$0.00
|T30
|Derek Kovacs
Shelburne Golf Club
|+11
|81
|$0.00
|T30
|Carl Chan
Markland Wood Golf Club
|+11
|81
|$0.00
|T30
|Greg Beale
Foresight Sports Canada
|+11
|81
|$0.00
|T30
|Kyle Docherty
Scarboro Golf & C.C.
|+11
|81
|$0.00
|T30
|Greg Colekessian
The Georgian Bay Club
|+11
|81
|$0.00
|35
|Jim Farrelly
Guelph Lakes Golf & C.C.
|+13
|83
|$0.00
|T36
|Vito Polera
Upper Unionville Golf Club
|+14
|84
|$0.00
|T36
|Wesley Stanford
GolfTEC Woodbridge
|+14
|84
|$0.00
|38
|Steve Green
Magna Golf Club
|+15
|85
|$0.00
|39
|Patrick Wong
Station Creek Golf Club
|+16
|86
|$0.00
|40
|Jon Anderson
The Briars Golf Club
|+17
|87
|$0.00
