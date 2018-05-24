What's New?

Brad Kerfoot Wins PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone Shootout Series Event

May 24, 2018 Scott MacLeod Ontario Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Brad Kerfoot accepts the trophy from Tournament Captain MIchael Moniz (Photo: PGA of Canada - Ontario Zone)

It took a low score to win the first PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone Shootout Series event, and Brad Kerfoot was up to the task.

The Associate Professional at the Maples Downs Golf & Country Club was able to accept the trophy from his Head Professional and Zone Tournament Captain Michael Moniz after a score of 66 (-4) at the Carrying Place Golf & Country Club.

Kerfoot, the winner of the 2015 PGA Assistants’ Championship of Canada and a native of Smiths Falls, Ontario, was elated at the victory over the 6294-yard, par 70 course.

“The golf course was in fantastic shape and everyone that played I think really enjoyed the test of golf.  It was nice to see some new faces come out to support the tournament program and with some of new events this year like the Shootout Series, my hope is that it continues to grow and members realize the importance of competition within our profession and the camaraderie it brings to each event.”

The new series is meant to grow the competitive scene within the Zone, allowing all members from various categories, ages, and gender to compete for one purse.

“Our goal with this new stroke play series is to promote participation, camradarie, and networking opportunities with a little competition.  It doesn’t have to be 6800 yards to be fun and competitive so, we hope to see more members come out and play,” says Michael Moniz, the Tournament Captain.

Finishing in tie for second place to Kerfoot were Bill Walsh Jr., Danny King and Steve Rodriguez at 2-under 68.This is Brad’s first PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone stoke play win aside from the Wampole event that took place at Wyndance in conjunction with the PGA of Quebec in 2014.

Brad came 2nd in the 2017 Spring Open which is the next stop on the Ontario Zone’s schedule at Tarandowah Golfers Club on June 4th and 5th.

Full Leaderboard

Pos. Player To Par
Gross		 Total
Gross		 Purse
1 Brad Kerfoot

Maple Downs Golf & C.C.
 -4 66 $800.00
T2 Bill Walsh Jr.

Modern Golf
 -2 68 $391.67
T2 Danny King

The Performance Academy at Magna
 -2 68 $391.67
T2 Steve Rodriguez

GolfTEC Whitby
 -2 68 $391.67
5 Bob Beauchemin

The Oakdale Golf Academy
 -1 69 $325.00
T6 Jim Kenesky

Great Lakes Tour
 +1 71 $250.00
T6 Reg Millage

Golf Ontario
 +1 71 $250.00
T6 Jeff Mills

Wildfire Golf Club
 +1 71 $250.00
T9 Gary Jeffrey

The Academy at The Georgian Bay Club
 +2 72 $77.50
T9 Ryan McBride

GolfTEC Mississauga Meadowvale
 +2 72 $77.50
T9 Aaron Brush

Devil’s Pulpit
 +2 72 $77.50
T9 John Rushnell

Oshawa Golf Club
 +2 72 $77.50
T13 David Sheman

Emerald Hills Golf Club
 +3 73 $0.00
T13 Sheldon Friske

Meadowbrook Golf Club
 +3 73 $0.00
T15 Michael J. Moniz

Maple Downs Golf & C.C.
 +4 74 $0.00
T15 Clayton Connor

Shawneeki Golf Club
 +4 74 $0.00
T15 Colin Murray

Great Lakes Tour
 +4 74 $0.00
18 Adam Knight

Pure Impact Golf Academy
 +5 75 $0.00
T19 Andrew Day

Whispering Hills Golf Club
 +6 76 $0.00
T19 Mark Paterson

Rosedale Golf Club
 +6 76 $0.00
T19 Andrew Aguanno

 +6 76 $0.00
T22 Glen Kraemer

Guelph Lakes Golf & C.C.
 +7 77 $0.00
T22 Nathan Clingersmith

The Golf Club At Lora Bay
 +7 77 $0.00
T24 Jonathon Collins

Copper Creek Golf Club
 +8 78 $0.00
T24 Ryan Brown

Magna Golf Club
 +8 78 $0.00
T24 Matthew Perricciolo

Summit Golf & C.C.
 +8 78 $0.00
T24 Jakob Montemurro

Tee Zone Driving Range
 +8 78 $0.00
T28 Adam Beange

Deer Ridge Golf Club
 +10 80 $0.00
T28 Daniel Bizzotto

Lionhead Golf Club
 +10 80 $0.00
T30 Derek Kovacs

Shelburne Golf Club
 +11 81 $0.00
T30 Carl Chan

Markland Wood Golf Club
 +11 81 $0.00
T30 Greg Beale

Foresight Sports Canada
 +11 81 $0.00
T30 Kyle Docherty

Scarboro Golf & C.C.
 +11 81 $0.00
T30 Greg Colekessian

The Georgian Bay Club
 +11 81 $0.00
35 Jim Farrelly

Guelph Lakes Golf & C.C.
 +13 83 $0.00
T36 Vito Polera

Upper Unionville Golf Club
 +14 84 $0.00
T36 Wesley Stanford

GolfTEC Woodbridge
 +14 84 $0.00
38 Steve Green

Magna Golf Club
 +15 85 $0.00
39 Patrick Wong

Station Creek Golf Club
 +16 86 $0.00
40 Jon Anderson

The Briars Golf Club
 +17 87 $0.00

