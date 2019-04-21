Braden Wheeler Shares Top Spot at NCAA Tournament

Braden Wheeler of Carleton Place, Ontario is continuing to thrive on the golf course since making the move to Goldey Beacom College.

Wheeler had a strong two seasons at Southeast Community College in Nebraska but this year transferred to complete his degree in Delaware where Goldey Beacom competes in NCAA Division II.

It has been a good fit.

At the recent Jefferson Rams Classic in Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania, Wheeler closed with a final round 73 to share individual medalist honors with two other players.

It helped his Lightning team to a third place finish.

The placing is Wheeler’s fourth top-ten individual finish this school season.

Now in his Junior year, Wheeler was a standout player back in Ontario. He was a 5-time junior club champion at Deep River Golf Club.

He is studying Sport Management at Goldey-Beacom where he will be joined on the team by Hunter McGee, another Ottawa-area product, this Fall.