Brampton Golf Club Wins The George S. Lyon Team Championship

(Via Golf Ontario) BOND HEAD — The George S. Lyon Team Championship returned to its annual site of The Club at Bond Head South Course on May 31st for the 81st playing of the event. This year’s event saw 21 teams take part, all looking to bring the title home to their club.

Conditions started out favourable for the field but as the round progressed, the wind picked up and threats of rain loomed. Soon those threats became a reality as the skies opened up and caused a two hour and 24 minute delay.

When play resumed, a condensed field returned to the course to finish up their last few holes. When all was said and done it was the team from Brampton Golf Club who finished in top spot. The team of Woodbridge’s Dave Bunker, Toronto’s Simon Reyers, Brampton’s Gary Parker, and Mississauga’s Sean Lackey shot a combined 309 to win by a single stroke. Leading the way were Lackey and Reyers who finished four-over (76), Bunker carded a five-over (77) and Parker was eight-over (80).

“Winning this championship is really cool!” said Lackey, on behalf of the team after the win. “We were pretty excited when we saw how our team shaped up and everyone has been working hard since the start of the season. Some of these guys have already won Golf Ontario events but this is my first, so I am especially excited.”

This was the second time that Brampton won the George S. Lyon Team Championship. Their only other win came in 1971.

Finishing in second place were the 2014 champions Cedar Brae Golf Club. Cedar Brae, consisting of Toronto’s Joseph Kremer, Thornhill’s Ryan Tsang, Toronto’s Marc St-Germain, and Toronto’s Robert Gibson ended the day at 310. Kremer and Gibson led the way each with a three-over (75), while Tsang and St-Germain each finished with an eight-over (80).

Taking the bronze medal was Kawartha Golf & Country Club at 311. Kawartha received a great effort from Peterborough’s Sam Meek who was the medalist on the day with an even par (72). Meek was awarded the Crofton Harvey Shield for being the top individual. Peterborough’s Steve Fredericks finished five-over (77), Peterborough’s Marc Savard was eight-over (80), and Peterborough’s Paul Stevens was 10-over (82).

For full results, including the final leaderboards, see the tournament site.