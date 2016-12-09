“Bring Back The Game” Initiative Gets A Visual Boost – New Videos Promote Program

We’ve told you before about Canadian Todd Keirstead and his “Bring Back The Game” program. The PGA member’s goal is to bring people back, and to, the game of golf that may have never had the opportunity otherwise. As Keirstead states “Opening people’s minds and changing the mindset from ‘I can’t’ to ‘I can’.”

Now, his corporate partner, adidas Golf, has teamed up with Keirstead to produce some powerful visual narratives to promote the program and share what it is all about.

Earlier this year LPGA players Lorie Kane and Danielle Kang, came together with four people who are overcoming obstacles to bring golf into their lives: Cliff Hageman, Madison Borges, Mark Spiteri, and Paul Rosen. The met at the Manulife LPGA Classic where they inspired each other and shared their love of golf.

To watch the complete set of videos and here more about the “Bring Back The Game” initiative, visit this link and be sure to share the amazing stories.