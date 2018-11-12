Brittany Henderson Honoured By Coastal Carolina University

Smiths Falls’ Brittany Henderson was honoured this past weekend by Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina where she was a standout on their Chanticleers Golf Team.

Henderson, a former Quebec Provincial Champion and Canadian Junior Golf Association National Champion, was part of a class of nine inducted into the school’s Sasser Hall of Fame at a banquet on Friday, November 9th, at the Dunes Golf & Beach Club in Myrtle Beach. They were also recognized at a school football game the next day against Arkansas State.

Brittany, who is now a full-time caddy on the LPGA TOUR for her younger sister, Brooke Henderson, attended the school from 2009-2013 and was an integral part of some very successful seasons for her team.

From the school:

“Henderson finished her Coastal career ranked third in program history in career scoring average (75.94), a mark that currently ranks seventh all-time in CCU history. She led Coastal to a pair of Big South championships in 2011 and 2013 and was the back-to-back Individual medalist at the 2012-13 Big South Championships.

Henderson is one of two Coastal women’s golfers to compete in an NCAA Regional in each of her four years, including advancing to the 2011 NCAA Championship. She was voted the 2013 Big South Golfer and Scholar-Athlete of the Year and was a four-time All-Big South selection. In 2012, Henderson set the Coastal record for the lowest individual score at a Big South Championship (214) and also tied the conference record for the lowest individual round at a Big South Championship (68).”

***

After completing her college career Henderson turned professional. She found success as a winner on the SunCoast Tour and earned her way to the Symetra Tour. She also competed in LPGA events before putting down her own clubs to team up with her sister and find success as one of the best player/caddy teams in golf.

Most recently the pair were in the winner’s circle at the 2018 CP Women’s Open and will appear this week at the LPGA’s CME TOUR Championship.

Henderson is just one of six golfers to be inducted into the Sasser Hall of Fame, which also includes major champion Dustin Johnson.