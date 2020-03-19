TeeTalk Episode 57: Brittany Marchand, Symetra Tour Winner

It’s been a wild week since our last episode. With the Covid-19 pandemic underway we talk a quick look at its impact on the world of golf, for top tours, mini-tour players, caddies, and for every day golf courses.

Our feature interview with Canada’s Brittany Marchand dominates the episode. Currently playing the Symetra Tour but an LPGA member for the last couple years, the Canadian details her ups and down in the last few seasons, the adjustments she has made for 2020, and details how she works with and without a caddy.

The North Carolina State graduate also details why STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) education is so important to her and why she has become an advocate for it.

During her interview, where we are also joined by LPGA caddy Ryan Desveaux to conduct the interview, Brittany allows us to delve back into her career/life for some fun stories including an oral history of her home in one at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, her movie “career” alongside Robin Williams, and the art of raking bunkers.

With people spending a little more time inside we also share some book and video suggestions, talk about a few new products on the market, and offer up a putting tip that you can do inside or out.

TeeTalk Episode 57 – Brittany Marchand

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 59 countries. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy.