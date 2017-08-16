What's New?

Brittany Marchand Wins Women’s PGA Championship of Canada

August 16, 2017

Brittany Marchand (Photo: PGA of Canada)

[PGA of Canada – SCARBOROUGH, ONT.]—As if it were scripted, two best friends were part of a three-person playoff Wednesday afternoon at Scarboro Golf & Country Club to decide the winner of the 2017 DATA PGA Women’s Championship of Canada. In the end, it was Brittany Marchand of Mono, Ont., outlasting her old pal Augusta James of Bath, Ont., rolling in a 25-foot birdie putt on the third playoff hole.

“For me, I was glad to be in a playoff with my best friend,” Marchand admitted shortly after the win. “If someone was going to beat me, I’d want it to be her.”

Marchand and James grew up playing junior golf together in Ontario; both attended NC State University; were an integral part of Team Canada’s National Team; and are travel mates in their early professional golf careers.

“Brittany and I have a pretty special relationship,” James said after the playoff defeat. “We can complete with and against each other and then hop in the car and drive in the next event,” she said, adding, “so we have a balanced friendship and that’s really hard to come by.”

Marchand echoed James’ sentiments.

“We play like two-to-three times a week together, we room together, we pretty much do everything together,” Marchand said of the pair.

Marchand, James and Samantha Troyanovich all finished the championship at 5-under-par, leading to the playoff. On the first extra hole, Troyanovich missed a birdie convert from five-feet for the win, allowing Marchand and James to stay alive with a pair of pars. The second playoff hole saw James and Marchand both make par, while Troyanovich made bogey after a three-putt. On the third playoff, Marchand rolled in a 25-foot birdie for the win.

“The putt was actually pretty straight,” Marchand admitted. “It was down hill and I had to do was just get it started.”

With the win, Marchand joins the likes of Lorie Kane, Brooke Henderson, Alena Sharp, Cathy Sherk, Gail Graham and Nancy Harvey as champions of the PGA Women’s Championship of Canada.

“Some of the best Canadian golfers ever have won this championship before and it’s cool to have my name right there along with them too,” Marchand said.

Fellow Canadian Anne-Catherine Tanguay finished fourth at 4-under-par, with American Jenny Lee rounding out the top-five at 3 under.

Rebecca Lee-Bentham captures the club professional division, bettering Hannah Hellyer by a pair of shots.

Marchand’s win at the DATA PGA Women’s Championship of Canada is her second major title of late, winning. the Symetra Tour’s PHC Classic earlier this month.

The 25-year-old will tee it up next week on the LPGA Tour for the CP Canadian Women’s Open and then will back on the Symetra Tour at month’s end looking to continue her journey of earning full-time LPGA Tour playing privileges for 2018. She’ll also play in next months Evian Championship—an LPGA Tour major—in France.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence heading into the next couple weeks, but at the same time I don’t want to think about it too much and put a lot of pressure on myself,” Marchand said.

Full Leaderboard

Pos. Player Total
To Par
Gross		 R1 R2 Total
Gross		 Details
1 Marchand, Brittany

 -5 70 69 139 Won on 3rd playoff hole
T2 James, Augusta

 -5 68 71 139
T2 Troyanovich, Samantha

 -5 70 69 139
4 Tanguay, Anne-Catherine

 -4 70 70 140
5 Lee, Jenny

 -3 71 70 141
T6 Foster, Christina

 -2 72 70 142
T6 Harigae, Mina

 -2 69 73 142
T6 Sheils, Madeleine

 -2 70 72 142
9 Kane, Lorie

 -1 71 72 143
10 McPherson, Lindsey

 E 69 75 144
T11 Kim, Anna

 +1 70 75 145
T11 Kim, Sue

 +1 74 71 145
T11 Tamulis, Kris

 +1 73 72 145
T14 Chun, Michele

 +3 74 73 147
T14 Lee-Bentham, Rebecca

 +3 75 72 147
T14 Oleksiew, Jamie

 +3 77 70 147
T17 Bunch, Ashli

 +4 73 75 148
T17 Miller, Christina

 +4 77 71 148
T19 Hellyer, Hannah

 +5 73 76 149
T19 Maynard, Jessica

 +5 78 71 149
T19 Scarpetta, Kate

 +5 75 74 149
22 Tong, Elizabeth

 +6 76 74 150
T23 Barros, Kylie

 +7 76 75 151
T23 Tsui, Vivian

 +7 76 75 151
T25 Choi, Aram

 +8 76 76 152
T25 Inaba, Kyla

 +8 76 76 152
T25 Mussani, Salimah

 +8 80 72 152
T25 Ward, Casey

 +8 76 76 152
T29 Barrie, Mackenzie

 +10 74 80 154
T29 Doyon, Josee

 +10 78 76 154
31 Zhu, Emily

 +11 77 78 155
32 Sholer, Ashley

 +13 79 78 157
33 Tardy, Camry

 +14 76 82 158
34 Beliard, Patricia

 +16 76 84 160
T35 Ha, Jennifer

 +17 81 80 161
T35 Schetagne, Sylvie

 +17 81 80 161
37 Doig, Robyn

 +18 79 83 162
T38 Palardy, Francesca

 +19 80 83 163
T38 Spencer, Samantha

 +19 82 81 163
40 Mills, Danielle

 +20 82 82 164
T41 Allum, Meghan

 +24 86 82 168
T41 Risulmi, Kimberly

 +24 83 85 168
T43 Balser, Anne

 +25 80 89 169
T43 Cooper, Brianna

 +25 82 87 169
45 Welch, Laura

 +33 91 86 177
46 Woods, Jennifer

 +35 89 90 179
47 Timlin, Alison

 +39 97 86 183

