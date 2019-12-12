Brockville Country Club to Host 2020 Ontario U19 Girls’ Championship

Eastern Ontario will once again be hosting a Golf Ontario provincial championship in 2020.

While the full year calendar of 2020 events for Golf Ontario is yet to be released, we have learned that the Brockville Country Club (BCC) will be part of the agenda. The historic club, founded in 1914, will welcome players from around the province who will compete in the Golf Ontario Junior Girls U19 Championship. The tournament will take place from June 28th to July 2nd, 2020.

The event builds on the momentum of the club hosting the Future Links, driven by Acura, Ontario Championship in 2017.

Tournament Director Rob Watson of Golf Ontario says the organization is delighted to be back in The City of the Thousand Islands.

“We at Golf Ontario are excited to bring the Ontario Junior Girls U19 Championship to the Brockville Country Club in the summer of 2020,” stated Watson in a release to local media also shared with club members. “The staff and organizers at the BCC have proven their ability to provide enthusiastic and knowledgeable volunteers for high caliber junior golf competitions. The hospitality shown to players and their parents/guardians at previous junior tournaments bodes well for a positive experience for the young women who will be competing at the BCC from June 29th to July 2nd.”

Internally, the tournament committee co-chairs at BCC will be Linda Lumsden and Dave Dargie.

The 72-hole stroke play championship has a storied history dating back to 1927. Past winners from Eastern Ontario have included Heather Kuzmich (1980-1984) , Tara Bahkle (1991), Augusta James (2010), and Brooke Henderson (2011, 2012).

Since 2009, three clubs from Eastern Ontario have hosted the championship: Barcovan GC (Carrying Place) in 2009, Rivendell GC (Verona) in 2010, and Loyalist G&CC (Bath) in 2016.

The BCC say they will be looking for 50-60 volunteers to assist with the event operations and will be arranging a welcome dinner and entertainment for the players/parents, as well as opportunities for them to experience the 1000 Islands Tourist Region.

More details on how volunteers and sponsors can get involved is slated to be released in the new year.