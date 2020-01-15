Brockville Country Club Appoints Jason Walmark As General Manager

Jason Walmark is returning to Eastern Ontario. The current General Manager and Chief Operating Officer of the Osprey Ridge Golf Course in Bridgewater, Nova Scotia has been appointed as the General Manager of the Brockville Country Club.

Jason Walmark

The former Assistant General Manager at the Rideau View Golf Club, having departed the Manotick, ON club at the end of 2016, Walmark has a lengthy experience inside and outside the golf industry including positions at various hotels, golf courses, and resorts. Among them a trio of British Columbia facilities – Fairwinds Resort & Golf Club, Nicklaus North Golf Course, and Best Western 108 Resort & Golf.

Walmark also has a educational background in accounting, and hospitality administration/management.

Ted Broome, BCC President remarked of the appointment in a media release, “After an extensive executive search, we were fortunate to discover that Jason Walmark’s skills, experience, personality and enthusiasm were a perfect fit for the role of General Manager at our Club. We look forward to entrusting the leadership of our staff to Jason as we open this next decade with a passion for improving an already successful product.”

Walmark replaces BCC member Chris Puddicombe who stepped in to manage the club for the last year. He will resume his retirement that he was enjoying before taking on the role.

Jason Walmark will begin his era as the General Manager at the Brockville Country Club on February 10, 2020.