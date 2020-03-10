Brockville Country Club Recruiting Volunteers For Provincial Championship

VOLUNTEER RECRUITMENT BREAKFAST FOR 2020 ONTARIO JR. GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP

Following up on their recent announcement of being the host club for the 2020 Ontario Junior Girls U19 Golf Championship, the Brockville Country Club (BCC) is now recruiting volunteers to assist with that operation.

The event will see the club host 84 of the best junior golfers in Ontario from June 28th to July 2nd.

To support this, the club is seeking 75 volunteers to take on various duties from June 29th to July 2nd.

They say they will require people for various tasks including Live Scoring; Standard Bearing; Pace of Play; Forecaddies; Registration; and Player Services.

To aid the recruitment process, the club is hosting a breakfast on Saturday, March 21, from 9 a.m. until 11.

The breakfast is provided free thanks to the generosity of a loyal club supporter.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the Ontario Junior Girls U19 Championship is invited to attend and learn more about this event. The organizers will be registering volunteers that day with Golf Ontario and the BCC, as well as explaining how the tournament will work and what is involved with the volunteer duties.

Please RSVP to: David Dargie – Host Chair: 2020 Ontario Junior Girls U19 Championship at: david.dargie@bell.net if you plan to attend this Volunteer Recruitment Breakfast on March 21st. If you are not able to attend the breakfast and want to volunteer, please email David Dargie to indicate your interest and visit the Golf Ontario volunteer registration site.



