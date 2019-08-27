Brockville Highland Golf Course To Close; Owners To Retire

After 55 years of golfing memories made, the team at the Brockville Highland Golf Course say it is time to close the doors.

The eighteen hole course located in the west end of the city will lock up at the end of October, ending an era for many in the region who called the course home over the years.

Operators Carol Dunn and Cathy Thomas says it is just “time to retire”. “This place is full of memories; it is just time,” Carol told Flagstick.

The golf course was founded by their father, Charlie Guy, and mother, Kay, as a nine hole golf course in 1964. It expended by another nine holes in 1970.

A letter was distributed to the members, explaining the decision. It came from Dunn, Thomas, and Superintendent Bob Mustard.

It read, in part,:

“Bob Mustard, Carol, and I have decided that we will be retiring at the end of the 2019 playing season. We will be closing Brockville Highland. Brockville Highland has had many good years. We are closing with many memories and lots and lots of stories. We now feel it is time for all of us to enjoy the summers with our wife/husbands without working and look forward to enjoying our retirement as much as we have witnessed many of you have, here at Highland.

We want to thank all those who have worked at Br. Highland through the years and helped us to keep our course in the condition it has been. We have been very fortunate to have a great staff both on the course and inside the clubhouse all these years. We treasure the wonderful memories and look forward to the next phase of our lives.”

There are no plans yet for any send-off events and there is no word on the future of the land and facility.

We’ll have more details as they become available.