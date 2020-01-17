Brooke Henderson Surges Into The Weekend at Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions

Like a sprinter, a great start is also key to success for golfers, and Canada’s Brooke Henderson is out of the gate in a hurray to start the 2020 LPGA season.

With a goal in mind of continuing to a multiple-time winner each season (she’s done it for the last four years), Henderson is positioned nicely through 36 holes of the Diamond Resort Tournament of Champions being played in Orlando, Florida.

After an opening 67 (-4) on Thursday, the 22-year-old from Smiths Falls, Ontario turned things up a notch on Friday. The 9-time LPGA winner and #8 ranked player in the world added a five-under-par, 66, to her tally. It included a near albatross on the 17th hole, where her eagle three was a mere formality. She laced a fairway metal to about a foot from the hole for her second shot.

WHAT. A. SHOT‼️@BrookeHenderson leaves herself a tap in eagle to take the lead at 10-under!#SCTop10@GolfChannel | #DiamondLPGA pic.twitter.com/iEPhcjuuSY — LPGA (@LPGA) January 17, 2020 Brooke Henderson makes an easy three on the 17th hole during round 2 of the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions

The round was only marred by a bogey on the difficult par three, 18th hole where she required three putts from long range.

“The 18th has sort of bit me twice; so hopefully I get it on the weekend,” Brooke remarked after her round.

When she finished play during the morning wave on Friday, Henderson was tied for the lead with Danielle Kang.

