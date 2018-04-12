Brooke Henderson Bogey-Free On Oahu

She was able to get in her work early on Thursday morning with one of the first tee times, and Brooke Henderson made the most of her second round at the Lotte Championship. At the end of her round she led the field by two strokes with the afternoon wave of players left to play.

Henderson worked her at through the Ko Olina course in Kapolei, Oahu, Hawaii with a second bogey-free round in a row. Her score of 66 on Thursday, matched with an opening 68, brings her to ten under par and in contention to chase her 6th LPGA Tour title. It’s no surprise as her past two tries at this championship have produced a tie for 10th and a tie for 11th; she is obviously comfortable on the course.

She was pleased with her morning efforts in conditions that were slightly more benign that what she faced the day previous.

“Today was a lot of fun,” she noted with a big smile after her round. “Got off to a really fast start: 4-under through I think eight or seven holes, which is really nice. Again, I made a lot of clutch par saves to kind of keep the momentum and keep it bogey-free, which is always awesome.”

A Hot Putter

While Henderson was unsure where she would sit at the end of the day, she was pleased at where she sat and how she is feeling with 36 holes left to play.

“I feel like I’m in a great spot obviously at the top, but I feel like I’m hitting the ball really well and I can depend on my putting right now, which is a big key for me when I’m playing well.”

Her putting is an area of the game that can often be temperamental for her but this week it has made the difference in keeping her without a blemish on her card.

“You know, I have to thank my putter for that, which is a really nice feeling. That’s kind of where I’ve struggled early this year when I haven’t played my best. I feel like really confident right now the way I’m putting it. I’m seeing the line, which is always nice as well.”

