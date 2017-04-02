Brooke Henderson Comments On Her ANA Inspiration Performance (Video)

After making the cut right on the number, Canada’s Brooke Henderson did some great work on the weekend at the 2017 ANA Inspiration.
The 19 year-old from Smiths Falls, Ontario shot 69-68 over the weekend at the first LPGA Major Championship on the season.
She took some time to speak with Chris Stevenson (@CJ_Stevenson) after play was completed to share what the strong weekend of play meant to her.
I have watched you play for several years. You are a great talent. Keep up the good work