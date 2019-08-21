Henderson Is Feeling Refreshed and Ready To Chase A Second CP Women’s Open Title

Aurora, Ontario – A recent rest has Brooke Henderson feeling refreshed and confident as she attempts to win a second CP Women’s Open title.

The Smiths Falls sensation stepped to the microphone on Tuesday to formally address the media and relay her thoughts on the week ahead at the Magna Golf Club in Aurora, Ontario.

The 9-time LPGA TOUR winner is heavily in the spotlight as the defending champion, with her likeness all around the grounds at the ultra-private golf club.

“Yeah, it’s pretty cool,” shared Henderson who has been the face of the women’s national championship for a couple years now but is even more so given her defending champion status. “Before I got on the LPGA Tour I just wanted to become a member. I wanted to win, and then now just few years later I have nine wins, which is pretty incredible.

To have won the CP Women’s Open last year is probably the highlight of my career so far. Just being with all the great fans from the nation and just having so much attention on me and then still being able to perform as well as I did and execute those shots under pressure was really exciting for me.

I feel like it gave me a lot confidence and a lot of momentum, and I’m just really excited to come back here as the defending champion. I am looking forward to hearing that on the first tee in a couple days.”

A New Standard

This week Henderson will be attempting to set a new standard for herself; while she has been a multiple-time winner each of the last four seasons, all encompassed two wins, a victory this week would be her third of the year. A mark she has never achieved. An early flurry of play saw her win at the Lotte Championship and the Meijer LPGA Classic and she believes a recent rest will help her at the Canadian championship.

“…I chose not to play the Scottish Open. So to have two weeks off in the middle of the summer is pretty rare, but it was well-deserved. I had a strong go this summer and I was looking forward to some rest, down time, to kind of recoup. And then last week I tried to practice as much as I could to get my game back in good position. I feel like I did that pretty well.”

Over the last couple days Henderson has relied on Magna Head Professional Michael McMahon to help her get to know the Doug Carrick-designed course better. When she visited the club earlier this summer for the media day she was not able to play the course as her clubs did not arrive on her flight.

Even with limited looks she has identified what she feels will be important as she seeks her 10th LPGA victory.

“I think ball striking will be pretty key here. The fairways are pretty generous and the greens are very large. I think if you can be really precise on approaches with your ball striking you’ll hit it to the right slopes, right quadrants on the green. That’ll be really important to give yourself a good look at birdie.”

The twenty-one year old says she expects the field to put up some low scores if the conditions remain the same and she plans to being part of that, although, wisely, she is far from willing to guarantee anything, .

“I think to win the CP Women’s Open last year was incredible. Do I think I’m going to do it again this year? I’m going to give it all I have, my best shot. I think it’ll be extremely hard to repeat. It’s just facts, I think.

Like I said, I’m going to give it my all, see what I can do, and hopefully post a solid round on Thursday and give the fans something to cheer about.”

Sounds like a solid plan from a player who has demonstrated she knows what she is doing.

Tee Times

Brooke will tee off at 7:59 a.m. on Thursday alongside Minjee Lee and Stacy Lewis. For more pairings, including those of all 15 Canadian players, see this link.