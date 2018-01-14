Brooke Henderson Earns Top 10 at Diamond Resorts Invitational

With the start to the LPGA tour season just two weeks away with the playing of Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic, it is important for Brooke Henderson to hone her game after a short break from the game.

The easiest way to do that was in a competitive environment, leading her to play in the Diamond Resorts Invitational this past week in Orlando. It ended Sunday. Dubbed a “Challenge Tour Season” event by the Champions Tour, the tournament featured a pro division with both Champions Tour and LPGA players, while celebrities competed in their own field.

Canada’s Henderson was just one of four LPGA players in the 32 player professional field that saw all the pros play from the same tees (6,675 yards) at the Tranquilo Golf Club at the Four Seasons Resort.

Despite the length handicap, Henderson held her own and took seventh place overall. She earned 80 points for three rounds in the modified Stableford format with her stroke play scores reading 66, 67, 68 on the par 71 layout. In doing so, she also beat out a bevy of former men’s major championship winners. That included Larry Mize, Mark Calcavecchia, Mark Brooks, and six-time major champion Nick Faldo.

Former Tennis professional Mardy Fish won the Celebrity Division while Scott Parel of the Champions Tour prevailed in the Pro Flight.

The tournament benefitted the Florida Hospital for Children.

Final Leaderboard