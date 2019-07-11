2019 ESPY Award For Best Female Golfer Goes To Brooke Henderson

Canada’s Brooke Henderson has yet another honour to add to her resume.

On Wednesday evening the 21-year-old from Smiths Falls, Ontario was named the winner of the ESPY Award for Best Female Golfer by sports television giant ESPN.

Henderson, who recently won her 9th event on the LPGA TOUR to become the all-time leading Canadian winner on that TOUR, is competing in Ohio this week and could not attend the ceremony.

She tweeted in response to the win:

Extremely honoured to receive Best Female Golfer at the #ESPYS!! So cool! ☺️🙏🏻 — Brooke Henderson (@BrookeHenderson) July 11, 2019

Fans voted on the outcome of the award. Henderson was nominated alongside Ariya Jutanugarn, Jin-Young Ko, and Sung Hyun Park.

Brooks Koepka won the award for Best Male Golfer.