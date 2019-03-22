Brooke Henderson Three Off Lead At Founders Cup

Despite some time off between LPGA events, it appears there is no rust on the game of Brooke Henderson.

With the LPGA in Arizona this week for the Bank of Hope Founders Cup, the 21 year-old from Smiths Falls, Ontario is off to a fine start with an opening 67 (-5).

On her way to seven birdies and two bogies on the day, the 7-time LPGA winners played fairly tidy, hitting 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens.

She shares 12th place headed into round two.

In four events this year she has yet to finish outside of the top 15, earning top 6 finishes in Thailand and Florida.

There are four other Canadians in the field:

Brittany Marchand (-1), Jaclyn Lee (+1), Alena Sharp (+2), Anne-Catherine Tanguay (+3).

Celine Boutier of France leads at eight under par.

