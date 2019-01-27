Brooke Henderson Interview – PGA Show 2019

After a season-opening tie for 6th at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Brooke Henderson is now preparing to head to Australia at the end of January for her next events.

Just a few days after the first event of 2019, the 7-time LPGA TOUR winner spent some time at the PGA Merchandise Show on behalf of sponsors Skechers and PING. She also took some time to speak with Flagstick.com about her start to the year, some expectations for the season ahead, and what might be part of her travel plans in Australia, besides the golf.

We apologize for the background noise, Brooke was being interviewed on the very busy show floor at the trade show in Orlando.

Brooke Henderson Interview – PGA Merchandise Show, 2019

– Scott MacLeod, Associate Publisher, Flagstick.com

