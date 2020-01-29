Brooke Henderson To Receive Key To The City of Ottawa

She may have grown up in nearby Smiths Falls, Ontario but LPGA star Brooke Henderson has enjoyed a long relationship with the City of Ottawa. Now that is paying off with recognition by the Mayor of the National Capital.

Henderson, 22 and an honorary member of the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club, was named by Mayor Jim Watson as one of the people and organizations that will receive the Key to the City of Ottawa in 2020.

The Mayor made the announcement as part of his State of the City Address to City Council on Wednesday morning.

Watson says Henderson, along with sports journalist James Duthie (who has also been the part of multiple golf broadcasts), former journalist and Governor General Michaelle Jean, and the Ottawa Citizen, will be recognized for their work and making the City of Ottawa proud.

The recognition is the first for a golfer, with the honour dating back to 1902 when Lady Minto was the first to receive it from then Mayor Fred Cook.

Henderson and the rest of her fellow honourees join a list of royalty, artists, and outstanding citizens who have been recognized in this way.

In 2019 Henderson became the player with the most wins in history on either the PGA or LPGA TOUR when she won for her 9th time.

In 2017 she helped make the CP Women’s Open held at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club one of highest attended events ever for the LPGA TOUR on her way to a tie for 12th place.

The most recent athletes to have been recognized by the City of Ottawa in this manner were figure skater Patrick Chan (2019), CFL Quarterback and journalist Henry Burris, and NHL great Daniel Alfredsson.

No date was provided for the 2020 ceremony

The complete list of former Key to the City of Ottawa recipients can be viewed here.