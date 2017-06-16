Brooke Henderson Leads Meijer LPGA Classic

In pursuit of her fourth LPGA TOUR victory, Brooke Henderson has a two-stroke lead entering the weekend at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simple Give in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Despite closing her second round with bogies on the final two holes, Henderson completed play at -12 overall and is two shots clear of Carlota Ciganda, Mi Jung Hur, and Lexi Thompson.

In her rounds of 63 and 67, the 19 year-old Canadian has required just 55 putts, leading to thirteen birdies and one eagle. She has carded just three bogies overall.

Fellow Canadian Maude-Aimee Leblanc is tied for 20th place after a second round 65.

Alena Sharp of Hamilton, Ontario also made the cut. She is in a tie for 42nd.

Henderson met with the media after her round to share her thoughts on the tournament so far and her expectations heading into the weekend.