Brooke Henderson Set To Defend Title In Hawaii

Brooke Henderson returns to Hawaii this week as the reigning Lotte Championship champion.

The title was the sixth of the seven wins she now has on her LPGA resume. She won again later in the summer of 2018 at the CP Women’s Open. To read about her win in Hawaii last year you can read the wrap-up story at this link.

The 21-year-old pro from Smiths Falls, Ontario is part of a five-player Canadian contingent teeing it up at Ko Olina Golf Club.

She will be joined in the field by Alena Sharp, Brittany Marchand, Jaclyn Lee, and Anne-Catherine Tanguay.

Henderson shared her affinity for the Ko Olina course on Tuesday. “Yeah, you know, it was really exciting to be able to hoist the trophy last year here. I felt like I’ve always really loved this golf course and I feel like I can play well here, which is a great feeling to have when you step out on a course. I don’t really get that every week, so I especially like coming here.

I feel like when you win a tournament on the LPGA Tour everything has to be working for you. Definitely ball striking is a strength of mine, and I feel like on this course if you can get that then eventually the putts will roll in. I feel like the biggest challenge is definitely the winds, and if the wind is low then scores will be really low. Just have to make a lot of birdies.”

To win this week would be special for Brooke, not only to defend a title but to also join Sandra Post as the Canadian with the most wins on the LPGA Tour, eight.

“Yeah, it’s really amazing to be mentioned in the same sentence as Sandra Post and some of the amazing golfers that have come before me in Canada. To be one win away from tying the record is pretty sweet.

I feel like on the LPGA Tour I’ve been really fortunate. I’ve won every year since 2015 and won twice on tour for the last three seasons. I’m hoping to keep that going this year. The talent is so incredible out here that you have to really bring your A Game and catch breaks along the way to have a win.

I’m definitely excited to come back here where I have so many great memories, and hopefully I can rekindle some of the magic I had last year here.”

Henderson comes to Hawaii in 16th place on the LPGA money list following a tie for 17th at the ANA Inspiration, a position she shared with Alena Sharp. Brooke is currently 12th in the Rolex World Rankings.

Sharp (41st) and Jaclyn Lee (97th) are also inside the top 100 of the yearly money list. Tanguay and Marchand are 101st and 132nd, respectfully.

Henderson (6) and Sharp (5) have the most starts among the Canadians so far this year on tour. The remaining trio have played four events each.

Unlike most LPGA tournaments, the Lotte Championship runs from Wednesday to Saturday. Television coverage will begin late Wednesday night on The Golf Channel.