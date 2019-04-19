Henderson Remains In The Hunt in Hawaii

Brooke Henderson followed up her opening round at the Lotte Championship with even more success.

The Canadian, who is the defending champion this week, added a second round 68 (-4) to a first round 65 (-7) to sit at -11 overall after two laps of the Ko Olina Golf Club.

Despite an early tee time on Friday, the 7-time LPGA winner still had to battle swirling winds on the coast of Oahu. Even so, she had just one bogey on her second round card.

Headed into the weekend Brooke is four strokes back of the lead held by Eun-Hee Ki. Nelly Korda is in second place at -13, while Brooke shares third place with Minjee Lee.

Brooke joined Tom Abbott of The Golf Channel after her round to talk about her play this week.

"I'm really looking forward to the weekend."



Brooke Henderson (-11) spoke with the @GolfChannel's @TomAbbottGC about her second round and title defense at the @LPGALOTTE. pic.twitter.com/sVZKxhvftq — LPGA (@LPGA) April 19, 2019

Alena Sharp was the only other Canadian within the cut line. At-2 total she shares 48th place.

Anne-Catherine Tanguay (+1), Jaclyn Lee (+5), and Brittany Marchand (+9) all missed weekend play.

