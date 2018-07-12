Brooke Henderson Lurking in Ohio – Just Two Strokes Off The Lead

Brooke Henderson is back in a familiar spot for another week – lurking near the lead. This time it is after round one of the Marathon Classic presented by Owens Corning and O-I in Sylvania, Ohio.

The young Canadian leads a contingent of four Canadians making an appearance on the LPGA Tour this week; she posted an opening 67 (-4) on Thursday and is just two strokes off the lead in a tie for 9th.

Brooke started her day on the back nine and got out of the gates quickly. Ultimately she would record five birdies against just one bogey.

She shared, “…to get off to such a fast start was really awesome. 2-under through the first two holes. And I had a good feeling today I could go low, which is great. To finish at 4-under I’m definitely happy with it. I’d like to be a little better, but I have three more days to do that.”

It’s a nice pace for Brooke so far, considering she missed the cut at this event in 2017, one of just two on the season.

With that in mind she conveyed after her round that has a better game plan this time around.

“I’ve never really played that well here before. So this year I just tried to keep things really simple. I tried to just look over the golf course with fresh eyes and try to forget everything that’s happened before and just try to play smart, try to give myself a lot of birdie opportunities, and fortunately today I was able to do that.”

She added on the topic, “I think I hit the ball in really good spots off the tee. I feel like that is really key around this golf course. You can run into trouble really fast if you run through fairways and things like that. But I hit a lot of fairways and gave myself a lot of great angles into greens. You know, depending on where the pin is, you can’t really chase a lot of pins out here. You’ve got to kind of play off the middle, and if I continue to do that, things will be good.”

The other Canadians in the field are: Brittany Marchand (-1), Alena Sharp (E), and Maude-Aimee Leblanc (+1).

