Brooke Henderson Leads at Meijer LPGA Classic

Seeking her 9th LPGA title, Brooke Henderson is performing well at a place where she has won before.

The Smiths Falls, Ontario golfer holds a three-shot lead at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give in Grand Rapids, Michigan, a tournament she previously won in 2017.

The 8th ranked player in the world had to play 30 holes on Friday after weather delayed play on Thursday.

That day she made the most of her first six holes, going four under par before ending the evening with a hole in one. It was her seventh career ace.

Despite an early start Henderson kept her momentum on Friday, completing her first round with a score of 64 (-8). She added another round of the same to follow to sit at -16 heading into the weekend.

That gives her a three-shot margin over Brittany Altomare with the next player, Jennifer Kupcho, at -10.

Henderson spoke with the LPGA post round to share her thoughts on the start.

"Hopefully over the weekend I can continue to make a lot of birdies and just see what happens."@BrookeHenderson played 30 holes today, and walked off the course at 16-under heading in to the weekend.



INTERVIEW ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ZBfl754luo — LPGA (@LPGA) June 14, 2019

Five other Canadians are in the field. Alena Sharp shares 25th place at -5, Anne-Catherine Tanguay is -3 and in a tie for 46th, Jaclyn Lee is one back of that with a piece of 56th place.

When play was suspended Brittany Marchand and Selena Costabile were still on the course but outside of the cut line.

Full Leaderboard