Brooke Henderson Named 2017 Canadian Press Female Athlete of the Year

For the second time in three years Brooke Henderson has been named the Canadian Press Female Athlete of The Year.

The 20 year-old from Smiths Falls, Ontario had another remarkable season on the LPGA TOUR, allowing her to capture the Bobbie Rosenfeld Award yet again. She joins Marlene Streit, Sandra Post, and Lorie Kane as golfers who have won the award multiple times.

In 2017 Henderson earned her fourth and fifth wins on the LPGA TOUR, at the Meijer LPGA Classic and the McKayson New Zealand Open, respectively. It propelled her to a 6th place finish on the TOUR’s year-long money list.

Also highlighting the season were eight top-ten finishes and a second place at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, where she was the defending champion.

In August Brooke cranked up the fan support as the headliner at the Canadian Pacific (CP) Women’s Open. She barely made the cut in the national championship but scorched the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club course the next day with a record score of 63 to the delight of the many fans. She would on to tie for 12th and finish as the low Canadian at the club where she is an honorary member.

For the 2017 season, Henderson won (USD) $1,504, 869 in official money and finished the campaign as the 13th ranked player in the world.

Henderson commented on her year during the CME Tour Championship, the final event on her 2017 schedule.

“I believe it was a great follow-up to last year. I had really a miracle season or the perfect season last year. So many things went perfect for me. This year I kind of battled through a little bit more, a little bit more up and down.,” she noted. “But to get two wins out here with the amount of talented players and the consistency that’s out here on the LPGA Tour, and I’m really proud of that.”

The Bobbie Rosenfeld Award is voted on by broadcasters and sports editors who are part of the Canadian Press. Henderson garnered 35 of the 63 votes. Swimmer Kylie Masse was the next closest with just seven votes.