Brooke Henderson One Stroke Back Through 54 holes

Her fourth LPGA victory is within her grasp. But to capture it at this week’s Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Brooke Henderson has some significant Sunday work ahead of her.

The Canadian teen is one stroke off the pace of Lexi Thompson with eighteen holes left on the schedule in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Henderson shares second place with three other golfers, Lee-Ann Pace, Jenny Shin and Sung Hyung Park at -14 overall.

With a golf course softened by weather that caused a delay at the start of play on Saturday, scoring should continue to be low on Sunday. To win this event a player will need to take advantage of the soft conditions and separate themselves from the field.

Will it be Henderson? That remains to be seen but it would be awful nice to have a new trophy in hand as she returns to Canada this coming week to help promote the CP Women’s Open.

Brooke Henderson spoke with the media after her round. (Courtesy LPGA):