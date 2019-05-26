Brooke Henderson One Back Of Lead Through 54 Holes in Virginia

When she was in Ottawa less than two weeks ago for a charity event appearance Brooke Henderson professed her liking for the golf course at Kingsmill Resort that hosts the Pure Silk Championship in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Apparently, it loves her back.

The 21-year-old turned in her second-lowest round of the season on Saturday at Kingsmill, a 64, that thrust her quickly up the leaderboard. Through 54 holes she is at 12 under par (66-71-64) and just one stroke back of leaders Nasa Hataoka and Bronte Law.

What’s more remarkable is that she started the second round under difficult circumstances, making an eight on the par four, 1st hole. She pushed back to post an even-par round and in the 35 holes to follow, is 11 under par.

“Yeah, you know, it was an awful way to start yesterday, but just talked to Brit and we just kind of said to stay patient and try to make a bunch of birdies,” she commented on the blemish.”I did make an eagle and a bunch of birdies yesterday to get myself back and in the right mindset.”

The Turnaround

The turnaround proved big for the 8-time LPGA winner who will seek the 9th win on Sunday. That would make her the most winning Canadian ever on a major golf tour, surpassing the eight-win accomplishments by Sandra Post (LPGA) Mike Weir (PGA TOUR), and George Knudson (PGA TOUR).

“Going out today, you know, I wanted to birdie the 1st hole and I was able to do that, which felt really nice. I just had a ton of momentum and tried to ride it. Had great fans, great crowd today.”

Henderson finished in a share of 4th at this event last year but the circumstances were a little different. This year’s conditions reward a different style of play and with just one bogey on the card on Saturday it is proof that the Smiths Falls product is capable of the adjustment.

“I mean, last year it was so wet out here that you weren’t getting any roll. Greens were so soft. This year it’s a little bit windier too than it has been in the past and you’re getting a lot of roll around the tee and on the greens too. You just have to play smart around this golf course. I’ve been working pretty well with Brit so far this week.”

With temperatures expected to soar into the 35 Celsius range on Sunday in Williamsburg, there will be more than a golf course and final round pressure to deal with but Brooke is prepared for what lies ahead

“Yeah, today was kind of nice. Bit of a break from the heat even though it’s very hot out here. Just try to stay away from dark colors I think tomorrow and drink a lot of water. Hopefully, I can play similar to the way I did today.”