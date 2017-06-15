Brooke Henderson Off To Fast Start In Michigan With a 63

For the last few weeks a good part of Brooke Henderson’s LPGA tournament media conferences have included discussion of her putting, The 19 year-old pro herself has talked much of wanting “a few more putts to fall.”

She knew it was the difference between another top-15 finish and actually seriously contending for a title. With three LPGA victories on her resume, she wants number four, and more. To do that, those putts do need to fall. They were on Thursday during round one of the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give in Grand Rapids, Michigan, giving her the early tournament lead through the morning wave of play.

After her fellow Canadian, Jennifer Ha, rocketed up the leaderboard with a seven under-par, 64, Henderson did her one better with a bogey free, 63.

As could be expected, Henderson, who always says she is more a feel than technical player, conveyed that she knew right way that it could be a special day as she started the event no the back nine.

“I felt great right from the start. I felt like today was going to be a really good day,” she shared. “Got off to two birdies on 10 and 11, my first two holes. Then it was pretty steady.”

After averaging more than 30 putts a round last week at the Manulife Classic in Cambridge, Ontario where she tied for 11th, Henderson required just 27 strokes with the flat stick on Thursday, a deadly combination with her 16 greens hit in regulation.

“Everything was just kind of going my way. I was hitting the ball really well and some putts were dropping, which is kind of a change from the last few weeks,” Henderson said. “So it’s really exciting and I’m really looking forward to the next three days.”

