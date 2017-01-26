Brooke Henderson Pre-Tournament Interview In The Bahamas

Brooke Henderson took some time in the media centre at the Bahamas Pure Silk LPGA Classic to briefly discuss her off-season and thoughts on 2017.

So, Brooke, coming off a successful 2016 season, how much are you looking forward to getting under way here in ’17?

BROOKE HENDERSON: I’m really excited. I’ve had a lot of practice the last few weeks, so to finally get into tournament mode and on the LPGA is really exciting, and no better place to do it than here in the Bahamas. So hopefully I’ll play well this week and hopefully see my name on top of the leaderboard.

What did you do in the off season to get ready? What did you do to wind down, what was the off season like for you?

BROOKE HENDERSON: Yeah, so right after seeing me we spent a few weeks in Florida and just kind of vacationed a little bit in the sun. And then we went back home for a month where it was snowy and cold, we built snowmen, went to tons of hockey games, and just enjoyed seeing friends and family at home. The last few weeks we went back down to Florida to practice and train and get ready for the season where, you know, practicing just a few little things that I wanted to be a little bit better at this year.

Do you put the clubs away when you’re back up in Canada or do you still do a little bit of work?

BROOKE HENDERSON: Yeah, actually I didn’t intend on putting the clubs away for as long as I did, but I think a break is good considering how busy it was last year and I just really enjoyed the rest and relaxation.

What are the goals for the 2017 season?

BROOKE HENDERSON: You know, I’d love to get a few more wins and move my world ranking up a little bit. Being number two last year, you know, and then slipping back to eight kind of ‑‑ it’s a good feeling to be number two so I’m trying to get back there and repeat that. But, you know, just consistency overall in my game and just enjoying it because I’m living my dream life and every day playing against the best players in the world.

Last one. Just this week, this course, I mean, it’s kind of your first time coming back around to some of these courses, so how do you think that will be an advantage for you this year?

BROOKE HENDERSON: You know, this course looks a lot different than it has. I actually played two years ago too. I won the money qualifier, but it looks a lot different and looks a lot more scorable (sic). I think I was a little bit intimidated by it. But it looks like if the wind stays down a lot of birdies can be made and a low score. So hopefully everything goes my way this week and I get a Top 10 or finish high.

Awesome. Thanks, Brooke.