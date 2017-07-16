Brooke Henderson Quietly Posts Top 15 Finish at U.S. Women’s Open

She was too far back to appear on much of FOX’s broadcast television coverage on Sunday, but Brooke Henderson still had a very respectable showing at the U.S. Women’s Open.

The Smiths Falls, Ontario teen, ranked 8th in the world to start the week in New Jersey, posted rounds of 70, 71, 73, 71 for a 285 (-3) total.

That gave her a share of 13th place. It was her tenth finish inside the top-15 this season on the LPGA Tour, including a victory at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

Canadians Alena Sharp and Maddie Szeryk (a) missed the 36-hole cut in New Jersey.

The LPGA tour now heads to Ohio this week for the Marathon Classic. Among the Canadians listed in the preliminary field are Lorie Kane, Brooke Henderson, Alena Sharp, Jennifer Ha,and Augusta James. Maude-Aimee Leblanc was listed in the preliminary field list but she is out with an injury. That should mean that Kelowna, British Columbia’s Samantha Richdale should be playing in Ohio.

***

South Korea’s Sung Hyun Park won the U.S. Women’s Championship with a total score of 277 (-11).

Earning second place alone was Hye-Jin Choi. The 17 year-old might be familiar to the Canadian audience as she won the 2015 World Junior Girls’ Championship at The Marshes Golf Club in Kanata, Ontario.