Brooke Henderson Ready To Repeat In Michigan

A year later, the memories of a win at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simple Give are still sweet for Brooke Henderson.

The victory in Grand Rapids, Michigan last year stood out for the 20 year-old Smiths Falls pro. Not only was it her 4th on the LPGA Tour, it also marked the first with both parents, father Dave and mother Darlene, in attendance while sister Brittany was alongside as caddy. It was also Father’s Day. Which, like it is for many, is a special day for the Henderson sisters.

It was Dave who guided them; pushed them; played with them, as their golf talents blossomed. Supported, of course, by Darlene, as well as the seemingly endless branches of the family tree who cheers them on tireless. They celebrated the win together, on a day for dads; a day for families. And it was joyous. Memorable.

She returns to Grand Rapids a year older, a year wiser, and now, with the lane-way at Blythefield Country club named in her honour as defending champion.

After a tie for 28th last week in Atlantic City, one that fell in the wake of a personal loss of a grandparent, she returns this week ready to take on a place where she feels comfortable, where she looks to repeat a special moment.

She will be joined in the field by five other Canadians: Alena Sharp, Brittany Marchand, Maude-Aimee Leblanc, Anne-Catherine Tanguay, and Amateur Jaclyn Lee.

On Tuesday Brooke met with the media to discuss her thoughts on last year’s victory, the week ahead, and the status of her game: