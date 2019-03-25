Brooke Henderson Seizes Third Top-Ten Finish of Season

In a tournament, the LPGA Bank of Hope Founders Cup, where low scoring was happening at a furious pace, Canada’s Brooke Henderson boosted her way up the board in the final round.

The 7-time LPGA TOUR winner turned in a bogey-free 66 (-6) on Sunday to sneak her way into the top-ten. Her -18 total, while impressive, left her four short of the score posted by winner Jin Young Ko.

Brooke’s share of 8th place (on Sunday she moved up from t-15 after 54 holes) makes this her third top-ten finish of 2019 in just four events played. It also marks her 38th top ten finish of her short LPGA career and puts her within reach of $5 million in official earnings.

She was the only Canadian who made the cut this week in Phoenix, Arizona.

The LPGA Tour now heads to Carlsbad, California for the Kia Classic at the scenic Park Hyatt Aviara.

Brooke will be in the field alongside fellow Canadians Alena Sharp, Brittany Marchand, Anne-Catherine Tanguay, and Jaclyn Lee.

Henderson was the top Canadian in last year’s tournament, finishing in a share of 22nd.

Eun-Hee Ji is the defending champion.

More Kia Classic info at this link.