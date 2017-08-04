Brooke Henderson Shares 21st Place At Ricoh British Women’s Open

A draw that left her playing in more favourable weather (there was some rain and, as expected in Scotland, wind) and steady play has put Canada’s Brooke Henderson in a share of 21st place after 36 holes at the Ricoh British Women’s Open.

The 19 year-old added another steady 70 (-2) to her total at Kingsbarns Golf Links, just north of St, Andrews, and is now at -4 total.

That puts her seven strokes off the lead of In-Kyung (I.K.) Kim (-11) of South Korea.

After the round Henderson shared her thoughts (video below) on her play so far and what she needs to do to move up the leaderboard over the weekend.

Alena Sharp missed the cut with rounds of 71 and 76.