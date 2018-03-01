Brooke Henderson Shining In Singapore

After a tie for 7th place in Thailand last week, Brooke Henderson is back in the picture at this week’s HSBC Women’s World Championship.

The Canadian had an up and down day at the Tajong course (Sentosa Golf Club) but ultimately finished at 68 (-4) and shares fourth place headed into round two of the limited field event.

To the positive Henderson marked her day with plenty of birdies, seven in fact, meaning she had the potential to be tied for the lead with Jennifer Song, who sits at seven-under-par.

“Yeah, lots of birdies, which is really exciting,” said Henderson, who is chasing her sixth LPGA title at the age of twenty. “Hopefully I can do that the next three days. But I would also like to take care of some of those bogeys I had today, a little bit sloppy, some dumb mistakes. But overall I feel like I’m hitting it really well and made some putts as well.”

Henderson appears comfortable in Singapore, allowing her to hone in on one of her secrets of success, fast starts.

“I always really look forward to coming back here. I always seem it play well in Singapore on the other course and this new one as of last year. You know, I think it’s really important to get off to a fast start, make a couple birdies through the first five holes.”

The only other Canadian in the field, Alena Sharp, is tied for 51st after an opening round of 75.

