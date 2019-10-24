Brooke Henderson Wins Inaugural Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame People’s Choice Award

The 64th induction ceremony and festival of the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame took place Wednesday evening in Toronto and within it, Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls received some recognition.

No, the 22-year-old, 9-time LPGA winner was not an inductee into the esteemed assembly. Not yet. Henderson was lauded as the winner of the Hall’s inaugural People’s Choice Award, as voted on by the public.

The talented LPGA player was up against an impressive field of athletes for the award, including fellow golfer Graham DeLaet. Among the other nominees were Andre Degrasse (athletics), Marie-Michelle Gagnon (skiing), Kia Nurse (basketball), Mark McMorris (snowboarding), Jennifer Jones (curling), Ryan Straschnitzki (hockey), Makana Henry (football), Rebecca Johnston (hockey), Connor McDavid (hockey), Emily Batty (mountain biking), Mikael Kingsbury (freestyle skiiing), Penny Oleksiak (swimming), Stephanie Labbe (soccer), and Chris Boucher (basketball).

Henderson was unable to attend the ceremony as she was playing an LPGA event in Korea, but she sent a video message with well wishes for the evening’s Inductees.

Those inductees included Colette Bourgonje (para-nordic skiing), Martin Brodeur (hockey), Waneek Horn-Miller (water polo), Vicki Keith (marathon swimming), Alex Bilodeau (freestyle skiing), Jayna Hefford (hockey), Gylaine Bernier (builder, rowing), and Doug Mitchell (builder, multi-sport).