Henderson Goes Low In Taiwan – Shares 5th After 36 Holes

Canada’s Brooke Henderson is in hot pursuit of her 3rd LPGA Tour victory of the year.

She’s trying to accomplish the feat at the Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA.

The 22 year-old Canadian gained ground in round two of the event in Taipei City. She began the day five shots back of the lead, partly due to a late round double bogey on day one, but managed to claw back in her second loop of the course.

“I was trying to go low today and make something happen,” said Henderson after her round. “Just trying to chase some birdies.”

She did so. And then some.

The 9-time LPGA winner ran down six birdies on the day, and an eagle. With no blemishes on her card, the round of 64 (-4) boosted her up to a share of 5th place with the weekend ahead. At -9 overall she is now three strokes back of the leader, Min Jung (MJ) Hur.

“Yeah, I had a great day going and made a lot of birdies,” added Henderson. “It was a lot of fun. Felt like Britt (caddy and sister Brittany Henderson) and I were judging the wind really well and hitting great shots, which is always great. To finish out making a few putts was really nice.”

Despite the double bogey on 17 in round one that halted her momentum, the Smiths Falls, Ontario product was not deterred by her opening 71. She gave the par 3, 17th, a little more attention on day two to avoid a repeat of the soggy situation that she had endured.

“17 tee wasn’t nice to me yesterday so I was trying to make a better shot there and was able to do that maybe that was the only tee shot that give me a little bit of nerves coming down the stretch.”

Time To Head Back To Florida

This tournament will see the end of the Asian Swing for Henderson, who will not play the event in Japan. Instead she will return to Florida and begin preparation for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. It begins November 21st and carries a $5 million purse.

“Yeah, it’s been really awesome,” remarked on the conclusion of her 2019 run in Asia, her 26th event of the year. “It’s really fun and it’s such an amazing experience to come over here to China and Korea and here in Taiwan. Been able to sight see a little bit, too, which is really cool. We’re excited to go back to Florida next week, but we’ve really enjoyed it. It would be really nice to finish off strong this week.”

Fellow Canadian Alena Sharp is also having a good week in Taiwan. Through two rounds she shares 18th place at -3.

Full Leaderboard