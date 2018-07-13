Brooke Henderson Tied At The Top In Ohio

A bogey-free round with two birdies to cap the day have Brooke Henderson in a share of the lead at the Marathon Classic presented by Owens-Corning and O-I.

The scorecard on Friday showed five birdies for her second round and not a blemish. Her 133 total (-9) after two rounds puts her in a share for the lead with Sweden’s Caroline Hedwall.

The 20 year-old Henderson missed just one green in regulation on Friday, leading for smooth day in Sylvania, Ohio.

“I’m excited to be back in the final group tomorrow. It’s just a really fun feeling.” Brooke shared after her round.

“It’s fun to see your name at the top and, you know, hopefully I can just continue to give myself a lot of birdie opportunities out here over the weekend.”

Full Interview:

“I’m excited to be back in the final group tomorrow it’s just a really fun feeling.” @BrookeHenderson sits tied at the top @MarathonLPGA pic.twitter.com/cmpY33y2YK — LPGA (@LPGA) July 13, 2018

Brooke’s fellow Canadian, Brittany Marchand, shares 16th place, Alena Sharp is tied for 54th headed into the weekend while Maude-Aimee Leblanc failed to make the cut.

