Brooke Henderson Tied For Second In Singapore

After a tie for 45th place last week in Thailand, Brooke Henderson is rebounding nicely in Singapore.

The 19 year-old from Smiths Falls, Ontario is just one stroke off the lead after the opening round of the HSBC Women’s Champions.

The #10 ranked player in the world had just one blemish on her card Thursday, a bogey on the eighth hole. She managed to combat that with six birdies, three on each side of the course, to post a 5 under par score of 67.

That has her sharing second place with Mo Martin, Anna Nordqvist, Ariya Jutanugarn and Inbee Park. They are all chasing Michelle Wie who is one shot ahead at 6 under par.

Henderson was feeling very positive about her play over last week’s appearance.

“Yeah, just felt like I finally got it going, and two birdies to finish off 17 and 18 really help out a round. I feel a lot more calm and relaxed and I felt like good things were going to happen today and I’m happy with a 5-under round.”

The teen got started quickly and that set up the entire day, she shared.

“3-under through the first seven holes I guess, and then bogey on 8 kind of set me back a little bit. But I was hitting the ball so well and giving my putts really good chances. I was hoping I would capitalize coming in, and I was able to do that on 17 and 18.”

–

The only other Canadian in the field, Alena Sharp, shot 75 (+3), and shares 55th place.

–

LPGA Leaderboard